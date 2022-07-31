Cellular service is coming to New York's subway tunnels, but it's going to take a while

www.engadget.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
AOL Corp
NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard
A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2333 Beaumont Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2333 Beaumont Avenue, a four-story residential building in Belmont, The Bronx. Designed by Basic Groups Corp. and developed by Klosed Properties, the structure yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $59,143 to $138,840.
bkreader.com
A $376 billion private-equity firm quietly bought up 130 Brooklyn apartment buildings — the latest way mega landlords are replacing traditional mom-and-pop owners
Apartment buildings located in Manhattan, New York. This story is available exclusively to Insider subscribers. Become an Insider and start reading now. The Carlyle Group has amassed a portfolio of 130 Brooklyn apartment buildings, The Real Deal said. High-volume, low-price housing deals are similar to the single-family rental […] Click...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Ice-T is opening a weed dispensary less than 30 minutes outside of NYC this fall
Celebrities are officially entering the local cannabis market, an inevitable result of the legalization of weed in both New Jersey and New York. Rapper and actor Ice-T is one of the first well-known personalities to claim his stake in the industry. The star of Law & Order has received a cannabis license by his native State of New Jersey and will open his own 5,000-square-feet dispensary in Jersey City, just a few miles from midtown Manhattan, this fall.
The "Another State of Emergency" Edition
Humid and partly cloudy throughout the day. • Welcome to the New York state Monkeypox state of emergency. Patch breaks down what it means. (Matt Troutman for Patch) • The rise in cases of Monkeypox (current NYC count: 1,472) is paired with the city's sexual health clinics being overwhelmed by patients, including staffing shortages, the time it takes to treat monkeypox, and long lines. (Elizabeth Kim for Gothamist)
East New York Families in Limbo as Developer Plans High Rise to Replace Crumbling Housing Complex
Just six units remain occupied in one section of the Arlington Village complex. Now, those who remain worry about what the owners’ plan to develop the site will mean for them. “What exists now won’t exist.”. This story was produced as a collaboration between City Limits and...
NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting Monday: Here’s how we got here
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting Monday, the 2,000-plus speed cameras installed across New York City will start ticketing motorists 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The city’s school zone speed camera program has come a long way since it was first enacted in 2013...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
thevillagesun.com
‘Very dangerous’: 6th Precinct captain details pot sellers’ alleged assault of Washington Square Park worker
BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Captain Stephen Spataro, the commander of Greenwich Village’s 6th Precinct, gave The Village Sun more details on a recent assault of a Parks Department worker in Washington Square Park that was allegedly sparked by a dispute over a pot seller’s table. The incident occurred...
Lawsuit calls for all dining sheds to go; mayor supports more regulated sheds
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two and-a-half years after the depths of the pandemic led to New York City and New York State allowing dining sheds to be built on the street outside of restaurants, a group of community activists and residents is suing to have all 12,000 of them removed. In opposition to the legal […]
VIDEO: 3 teens sought in string of robberies inside Brooklyn subway stations
Police are searching for a group of teens sought in a string of robberies that occurred inside Brooklyn subway stations.
NYC could cover school budget cuts with leftover stimulus money, comptroller says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new report from the New York City comptroller’s office found that the Department of Education (DOE) will have more than $500 million in leftover stimulus money that could cover school budget cuts. Comptroller Brad Lander announced Monday that his office updated its estimate...
Website ranks Jersey City as city with the highest rent in the US
Jersey City is the most expensive city to rent a home in the United States, according to a report conducted by the listings service Rent.com.
WNYT
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
fox5ny.com
Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31
NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
Comments / 2