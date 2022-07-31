Christian Eriksen Provides Details About Manchester United Life

Manchester United’s third summer signing, Christian Eriksen, has spoken about his first Old Trafford appearance, fitness levels, Erik ten Hag’s demands, and more.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Christian Eriksen started his first game as a Manchester United player at Old Trafford today.

In the final pre-season friendly, United drew 1-1 with La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

Erik ten Hag’s side come up against Brighton on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season. The fixture is at Old Trafford on Sunday 7 th August.

Eriksen became ten Hag’s third signing after Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martínez. The Dane had trained with Ajax before his six-month loan spell at Brentford last season.

IMAGO / PA Images

He progressed through Ajax’s famous academy and went on to make one hundred and sixty-two appearances for the Amsterdam outfit.

Eriksen’s vision and passing ability – qualities which United’s midfield has been severely lacking – was noticeable from the off-set in both weekend friendly matches against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.

The former Tottenham playmaker spoke to MUTV after the Vallecano game,

‘It was very different, also when walking into the stadium,’ he said of his first appearance at home as a United player.

‘I had to go right instead of left. But it was special, it was a nice feeling. It's been a nice day and wearing the home shirt here is definitely a new feeling I need to get used to.’

As for the personnel in his new club, Eriksen remarked, ‘The people were very welcoming and I had a good feeling. I feel good. The group has taken good care of me.'

'I haven't had that many sessions with the team, obviously as they've been on tour, but I've played a game to get some minutes in my legs and I feel good.'

'I feel fresh. The team feels good and the whole vibe around the changing room has been very good.’

IMAGO / NTB

The Dane was then queried on his positional preference, ‘First of all, I think you play where the manager wants you to play . He puts out a team and you try to go from there. ’

'Then obviously, in some games, you come into different situations and the aim is the same, to be involved as much as possible, whether it's as a number ten, an eight, anywhere.’

IMAGO / NTB

Discussing the final week of pre-season and looming new season, Eriksen added, ‘it's always a good feeling to finish a pre-season and now the real work starts, the real season starts.'

'It's always nice to play the last pre-season game to really get the good feeling and the fitness from pre-season. In the end, it's all about being ready mentally for the first game.’



‘I'm definitely optimistic,’ he continued to tell MUTV , ‘obviously, I've only been here for a short period of time but it looks good and it feels good among the players in the first team.'

‘There's a good feeling around after the tour and I hope it can continue. It starts with Brighton and, hopefully, it will be a good start.’

As a result of Frenkie de Jong’s nonarrival and United’s lack of strong interest in signing other midfielder, Eriksen should be eager to translate his Premier League form from last season into United’s side.

With a proven track record including fifty one league goals for Tottenham and familiarity with the Ajax style of play and philosophies, ten Hag may deploy Eriksen in a far more significant role in his team than what was perhaps previously anticipated.

