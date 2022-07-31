ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help

By Mike Hellgren
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University.

"It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."

The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.

Someone got in the SUV, drove off, and then realized the key fob was not inside the vehicle.

The suspect immediately turned around and ran over the delivery driver at 35 miles an hour, knocking her over the hood, and causing severe injuries before confronting her.

"He mowed her down, called her names, and just ripped the key off her belt and just left her," Nicolette said.

Her sister credits neighbors with coming to her aid.

No suspect description is available.

The victim remains in the hospital while the person who stole her SUV remains on the loose.

She has a broken hip, pelvis, shoulder, and ribs and a collapsed lung.

An online fundraiser by loved ones seeks to raise $20,000 to help pay for her medical care.

"Stay aware. Be vigilant about your surroundings," Nicolette said. " Don't think it can't happen to you because it can."

Guest
3d ago

That’s really messed up!!I use to drive for Amazon and I would refuse the trip if it was in Baltimore. It’s sad that someone doing a job to pay bills or just make a little extra money can’t even do it safely. ☹️

Reply
66
Daniyah Stafford
3d ago

Praying that this person gets caught that was so evil and unnecessary prayers are up for you and your family🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💯💯💯💪🏾may you have the strength to heal with a healthy speedy recovery😘

Reply
41
J D
3d ago

couldn't pay me enough to deliver a amazon package at 4am in Baltimore city anyday... which is sad because I deliver little Debbie's cakes at 5am in Baltimore city...

Reply
37
CBS Baltimore

