Amazon driver carjacked, run over in Baltimore; family pleads for help 02:30

BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University.

"It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."

The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.

Someone got in the SUV, drove off, and then realized the key fob was not inside the vehicle.

The suspect immediately turned around and ran over the delivery driver at 35 miles an hour, knocking her over the hood, and causing severe injuries before confronting her.

"He mowed her down, called her names, and just ripped the key off her belt and just left her," Nicolette said.

Her sister credits neighbors with coming to her aid.

No suspect description is available.

The victim remains in the hospital while the person who stole her SUV remains on the loose.

She has a broken hip, pelvis, shoulder, and ribs and a collapsed lung.

An online fundraiser by loved ones seeks to raise $20,000 to help pay for her medical care.

"Stay aware. Be vigilant about your surroundings," Nicolette said. " Don't think it can't happen to you because it can."