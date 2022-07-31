Sony Shares Promising Update for PS5 Stock

PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO