Sony Shares Promising Update for PS5 Stock

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Sony doesn't seem too happy about Microsoft owning Call of Duty
Xbox's acquisition of Activision has not gone without pushback, as both the FTC and European Commission have been putting the deal under scrutiny to determine whether or not it should be allowed. One of the countries that has taken part in this investigation is Brazil, as the country's representatives asked third-party publishers how they felt about the acquisition, and Sony's answers stood out.
Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage
The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have
As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year
Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
GameStop Summer Sale: Save Up to 50% on PlayStation Titles
Just when you thought it was safe to step outside and let your PlayStation cool down for a bit, GameStop just announced a sale that should carry your gameplay through the end of summer (and probably beyond). Charge your controllers, fire up the A/C and get ready to hit “play,” because GameStop's Sony Summer Sale(Opens in a new window) is running now through Aug. 13. Thirty-three games are currently available for up to 50% off the normal retail price, including top-tier titles like:
This Samsung 2022 QLED 4K TV is $200 off right now
Summer movies may be back at the theater, but you can get cinematic imagery right in your living room with the Samsung QLED TV. Right now, the tech giant dropped the price of its signature QLED TV by $200. The deal covers all QN85B TV sizes, whether you want a...
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
Google Pixel 7 launch date leaked — and it's coming very soon
Google already announced its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will arrive this fall, but a new leak has surfaced to reveal the precise pre-order and launch dates for Google's next flagship lineup. According to notable tipster Jon Prosser on Front Page Tech, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro...
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now
The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
The first Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 smartwatch could debut very soon
If you're a fan of square smartwatches, you have a few choices: you can buy an Apple Watch or you can buy the upcoming Oppo Watch 3, which looks like a carbon copy of Apple's iconic wearable. Of course good looks don't solve the bigger issues with WearOS, and we're not even sure if Google's upcoming Pixel Watch will be a real competitor for the Apple Watch. With round designs dominating the WearOS market, however, so we're always happy to see the debut of a new well-equipped square model.
Top Dog: Sony’s A95K QD-OLED Named Best 4K TV
One of the two QD-OLED TVs currently on the market has been honored as the best 4K TV. One of the two QD-OLED TVs currently on the market has been honored as the best 4K TV. An annual competition called the 4K TV Shootout, hosted by the New York area retailer Value Electronics, crowned the Sony A95K the winner.
Logitech is making a mystery gaming handheld — and it supports Xbox Cloud Gaming
Logitech is partnering up with Tencent Games to develop a new gaming handheld to arrive in 2022, and it aims to advance handheld cloud gaming by including support for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. As announced (opens in new tab), Logitech G will be developing the hardware while...
The best Windows laptop deals of July 2022
The best Windows laptop deals offer handsome discounts on top-rated portable personal computers. Beyond the Microsoft Store, many of our favorite notebooks are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, Dell and Lenovo, just to name a few. Whether you're bargain shopping for your dream college laptop or checking out MacOS...
