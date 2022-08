3 Late Summer Events for the Design Lover

Eight years after Meow Wolf transformed the art world with the opening of the House of Eternal Return, its permanent immersive installation in Santa Fe, the collective spawned Vortex: a three-day experiential music festival in 2018 that entranced guests with a Cashmere Cat performance, llama trekking, and electronic-dance-infused glamping in Taos, New Mexico. The 2019 iteration of the outdoor fete featured aerial acrobats, improv actors, and artists like Zhu, Chet Faker, and GoldLink. It’s impossible to say what kaleidoscopic amusements the 2020 and 2021 Vortex music festivals would have delivered had the pandemic not stopped the party. Fortunately, this year art lovers from around the world can once again partake in Vortex—and this time, the event will be held in the Mile High City. In anticipation of the trippy festivities—which start this Friday and run through Sunday, with tickets still available online—here’s the breakdown on what should be one of the summer’s most electrifying events.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO