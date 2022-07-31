Quiet tonight, next chance for storms on Monday

www.wnem.com
Related
WNEM
Strong storms possible Wednesday, hot & humid
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday was a beautiful day which allowed for any outdoor activities or plans to go smoothly! Conditions do turn active again today, though, as storms are expected at times around Mid-Michigan. Some storms could reach the strong or even severe level, the greatest opportunity for that to happen is during the afternoon hours. Overall, you’ll want to stay weather aware all day today, but especially after lunch.
WNEM
Severe storms move out, rain remains possible tonight & Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a busy afternoon around Mid-Michigan, with several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings being issued. As of 5:30 PM, no warnings are in place for the TV5 viewing area, and while rain remains possible, our severe weather threat is very low for the rest of the night. We have seen several power outages pop up with tree damage as well, especially near Shiawassee and Genesee counties, so be careful where there are any downed trees and wires.
WWMTCw
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Timeline: When severe storms could bring damaging winds, flooding, hail, tornadoes to Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. We’re topping out in the 90s Wednesday afternoon, but with high dew points, it’s going to feel like triple digits. Some relief is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Showers expected to pass through northern Michigan
Following a quiet weekend low pressure will approach dragging a cold front across the area Monday. This boundary will kick off some passing showers and thunderstorms starting early Monday lingering into the afternoon hours in spots. We could use more rain so any that does fall will be welcome. Skies remain on the mostly cloudy side with temperatures not as warm as over the weekend. High temperatures Monday from 67-77F as that front passes from west to east. SW winds will turn NW'erly between 10-20 mph.
Heatwave canceled due to 2 glancing blows from cold fronts
We are still going to have a couple of very hot days in the next week. With some breaks in the heat, we won’t call it a Michigan heatwave. First, an official definition of a heatwave is attempted by the National Weather Service. They define a heatwave as at least three days of “abnormally hot weather.” What is abnormally hot weather? So there really isn’t an exact definition of a heatwave.
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornado touchdowns in Michigan
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI - A National Weather Service survey team has concluded that two weak, short-lived tornadoes did touch down Monday in Tuscola County’s Thumb region, uprooting trees and shearing off tree limbs. No injuries or structural damage was reported with these tiny twisters. The maximum speed of the...
WNEM
MDARD: Never leave pets alone in parked car, especially in warm weather
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Experts are encouraging Michiganders to be mindful during warmer weather about leaving pets alone in a parked car. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said it is critical for residents to protect their pets. “Generally, even when temperatures feel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan’s week ahead should have 2 helpful rains, possibly 3
We have two legit thunderstorm-makers that will move through Michigan in the next week. We also have a scattered rain situation for the rest of today. First, let’s look at this afternoon and evening. There is a zone of scattered thundershowers moving across the middle of Michigan this noon hour. The north-south area of thundershowers will move into southeast Lower Michigan, including Ann Arbor and Detroit, in the second half of this afternoon.
huronhub.com
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Wednesday
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Wednesday. The watch includes Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. A heat advisory is also in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties...
Waves could reach 7 feet at popular Lake Michigan beaches
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Beach Hazards statement remains in effect through Monday evening, meaning there could be dangerous swimming conditions at some popular West Michigan beaches. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement Monday, August 1, for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and...
WNEM
Hundreds of customers lose power during severe thunderstorms
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of customers have lost power while severe thunderstorms roll through mid-Michigan. Consumers Energy is reporting the outages in the following counties:. Arenac County: 2 customers. Clare County: 352 customers. Genesee County: 11,406 customers. Iosco County: 1,324 customers. Ogemaw County: 771 customers. Oscoda County: 44 customers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, August 3
Attorney files motion naming security guard as new defendant to Oxford High School shooting lawsuit. An attorney representing victims of the Oxford High School shooting announced Wednesday that a new defendant would be added to its state lawsuit after his office reviewed surveillance video from the school. Updated: 7 hours...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Michigan (That Allow Camping & Pets)
Michigan is a wonderful place to explore if you’re looking for beautiful beaches along the Great Lakes. There are dozens of State Parks that have long stretches of sandy access to Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Superior. Even better, many of these state parks are pet...
My North.com
Round Out Your Summer with these 3 Northern Michigan Festivals
Festival season isn’t over yet! Whether you’re planning an end-of-summer vacation or craving a weekend adventure, put these upcoming Northern Michigan festivals on your calendar for August and September. Lobster Fest | Northport | August 20. It’s back! Fresh live lobster (or filet mignon), cherry dessert and delicious...
Need Last Minute Trip Before School Kicks In? Here is 4 Cheap Trips in Michigan
After coming back from a week in Amsterdam, Netherlands, it is time to experience a vacation in Michigan. I searched on our happy friend, Google, to figure out where my next adventure would be. However, it needs to be budget friendly because Amsterdam was not cheap. Here are the 4...
Unknown Abandoned Mine, Somewhere in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Wish I could give you a better idea of where this old abandoned mining compound is, but I can't. This appears to be one of the less-complex mining sites, but at the same time, somewhat cooler than the major ones. All I know is – it's somewhere in the Upper Peninsula, back in the woods, not far from the road.
Lake Michigan water levels down significantly
Fast forward to now, July 2022, and Lake Michigan water levels are now significantly down from their high point just two years ago.
Lost For Over 200 Years: The Musical Well of Mackinac Island, Michigan
(To avoid any confusion, the cover photo is NOT of the missing well...it is of the 'Devil's Kitchen'...no photo of the missing well seems to exist.) Any Michigander who has been to Mackinac Island numerous times has no doubt seen most of the cool stuff there: Arch Rock, the Drowning Pool, Skull Cave, the “Somewhere In Time” memorial, Lover's Leap, Devil's Kitchen, the old cemeteries, Fort Mackinac, Sugar Loaf, Crack-in-the-Island, Cave of the Woods, Eagle Point Cave, the Grand Hotel, and a seemingly endless supply of historic sites.
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
Comments / 0