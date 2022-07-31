ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa stun Fiji to win men’s rugby sevens Commonwealth gold

Muller du Plessis scores a try in the final against Fiji

South Africa stunned the Olympic champions Fiji 31-7 to win men’s rugby sevens Commonwealth gold in Coventry.

First-half tries from Muller du Plessis, JC Pretorius and Shaun Williams saw South Africa surge into a 17-0 lead. Du Plessis added a second after the break and Mfundo Ndhlovu wrapped up a comfortable victory after Fiji captain Waisea Nacuqu had managed a consolation effort.

Faith Nathan scored two of Australia’s four tries in their 22-12 victory over Fiji in the women’s final. It was Australia’s first women’s rugby Commonwealth gold after winning silver on home soil on the Gold Coast four years ago.

New Zealand claimed both men’s and women’s bronze, with Australia and Canada missing out on respective medals. None of the home nations were involved in any of the medal matches.

Scotland men had to settle for sixth after Samoa overturned a 19-14 deficit to win 24-19. England beat Uganda 31-17 to finish ninth with Jamie Adamson claiming a hat-trick. Grace Compton scored twice as England beat Scotland 29-5 in the women’s fifth-place playoff.

