ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga Police identify man shot & killed Sunday; No arrests made

By WTVC
WTVCFOX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foxchattanooga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police charge clerk with Lookout Valley shooting at store

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police make an arrest in a shooting at the Circle K on Browns Ferry Road on Tuesday. But it wasn’t the customers who were charged, it was the clerk, Anthony Visher. Police were called to the store just after midnight, but no one was there.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Johnson City, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WDEF

Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window

Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WDEF

Suspect arrested for last week’s Lillian Avenue shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect for last week’s shooting on Lillian Avenue, right off of Tunnel Boulevard. At the time, police said a man was first assaulted in his driveway and then shot as three suspects left. Investigators identified 19 year old Walter Fortson...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Aug. 3

The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports provided by the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. Betty Reed was taken into custody for public intoxication after police were dispatched on a check well-being call. 2100 block McBrien Road (Theft 22-010818):. Police responded to this location...
EAST RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Smartphone App#Cpd#Erlanger#Violent Crime#Chattanooga Police#Cpd Mobile
WJHL

WCSO searching for suspect in vape store burglary

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July. On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward. You […]
ABINGDON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Driver charged after crash at downtown Johnson City intersection

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was charged after a crash in downtown Johnson City Monday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Roan Street. One person received minor injuries in the crash, the JCPD reports. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Tuesday, August 2nd

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On July 31, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., deputies from Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Buchanan Road. When deputies arrived, there was no one in the area. A second call came in from a male claiming to be a victim of the shooting. The victim stated he and his child fled the scene and deputies made contact with them at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy