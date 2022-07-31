Giants trade for journeyman as shortstop situation turns dire

www.knbr.com
Yardbarker
Rays Trade for Center Fielder Jose Siri, Designate Brett Phillips for Assignment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In a move to bolster production from the center field spot, the Tampa Bay Rays made a trade on Monday, picking up center fielder Jose Siri from the Houston Astros in a three-team trade. To make room for Siri, the Rays have designated popular outfielder...
NBC Sports
Giants trade Rosenthal to Brewers, ending brief tenure with SF
SAN FRANCISCO -- What was your favorite part about Trevor Rosenthal's tenure in orange and black?. Twelve days after the Giants signed the veteran right-hander to help fix the back end of their bullpen, they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Tristan Peters. Rosenthal never pitched for the Giants and never even really got close, having spent the last two weeks rehabbing a hamstring strain at the team's facility in Arizona.
This dark horse could help the St. Louis Cardinals at catcher in 2023
Julio Rodriguez, a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A team, could contribute behind the plate next year. When St. Louis Cardinals fans throw around “catcher of the future,” Ivan Herrera is usually the player they’re referring to. But Julio Rodriguez of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals is putting up a nice season at the plate and could squirm his way into the conversation for next year’s catching duties after Yadier Molina finally relinquishes the throne.
Yardbarker
Report: Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers
The Texas Rangers have finally made a trade, reportedly sending relief pitcher Matt Bush to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Mark Mathias. Fansided was the first to report the deal. The Rangers have not made an official announcement. Bush did not pitch in Monday’s 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles....
Cardinals acquire Jose Quintana, Chris Stratton from Pirates
The Cardinals added a needed arm to the rotation and picked up a veteran reliever Monday evening, announcing an intra-division trade that will net them lefty Jose Quintana and righty Chris Stratton from the Pirates. In return, the Pirates are receiving righty Johan Oviedo and minor league third baseman Malcolm Nunez.
Yankees get crucial bullpen help in trade deadline deal with Cubs
The New York Yankees have made their first big splash ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, coming to an agreement with the Chicago Cubs in order to acquire relief pitcher Scott Effross. The Yankees were desperate to add some bullpen depth and they’ve done just that by acquiring the right-hander from the Cubs, in […] The post Yankees get crucial bullpen help in trade deadline deal with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
theScore
Report: Mariners acquire Casali, Boyd from Giants
The Seattle Mariners are acquiring catcher Curt Casali and left-hander Matthew Boyd from the San Francisco Giants for right-handed reliever Michael Stryffler and catcher Andy Thomas, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Casali, 33, owns a .231/.325/.370 slash line with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 41 games for...
Cubs-Cards postponed; St. Louis' new starters prep for bows
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation. St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout. Then, on Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first start for St. Louis against his former team, the New York Yankees, who dealt him to the Cardinals on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader. Entering Wednesday, St. Louis trailed first-place Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central. The Cardinals were one-half game outside the final NL wild-card spot.
