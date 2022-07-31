ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants trade for journeyman as shortstop situation turns dire

knbr.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.knbr.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Giants trade Rosenthal to Brewers, ending brief tenure with SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- What was your favorite part about Trevor Rosenthal's tenure in orange and black?. Twelve days after the Giants signed the veteran right-hander to help fix the back end of their bullpen, they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Tristan Peters. Rosenthal never pitched for the Giants and never even really got close, having spent the last two weeks rehabbing a hamstring strain at the team's facility in Arizona.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

This dark horse could help the St. Louis Cardinals at catcher in 2023

Julio Rodriguez, a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A team, could contribute behind the plate next year. When St. Louis Cardinals fans throw around “catcher of the future,” Ivan Herrera is usually the player they’re referring to. But Julio Rodriguez of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals is putting up a nice season at the plate and could squirm his way into the conversation for next year’s catching duties after Yadier Molina finally relinquishes the throne.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Report: Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers

The Texas Rangers have finally made a trade, reportedly sending relief pitcher Matt Bush to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Mark Mathias. Fansided was the first to report the deal. The Rangers have not made an official announcement. Bush did not pitch in Monday’s 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles....
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Minnesota State
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Yankees get crucial bullpen help in trade deadline deal with Cubs

The New York Yankees have made their first big splash ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, coming to an agreement with the Chicago Cubs in order to acquire relief pitcher Scott Effross. The Yankees were desperate to add some bullpen depth and they’ve done just that by acquiring the right-hander from the Cubs, in […] The post Yankees get crucial bullpen help in trade deadline deal with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Report: Mariners acquire Casali, Boyd from Giants

The Seattle Mariners are acquiring catcher Curt Casali and left-hander Matthew Boyd from the San Francisco Giants for right-handed reliever Michael Stryffler and catcher Andy Thomas, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Casali, 33, owns a .231/.325/.370 slash line with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 41 games for...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Cubs-Cards postponed; St. Louis' new starters prep for bows

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation. St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout. Then, on Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first start for St. Louis against his former team, the New York Yankees, who dealt him to the Cardinals on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader. Entering Wednesday, St. Louis trailed first-place Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central. The Cardinals were one-half game outside the final NL wild-card spot.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy