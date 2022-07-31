ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Len'Neth Whitehead will miss 2022 season

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
Redshirt sophomore running back Len’Neth Whitehead will miss the 2022 season.

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel announced Whitehead’s injury on Sunday.

“Len’Neth will be out for the entire year,” Heupel said. “He sustained an upper body injury a couple weeks ago, had season ending surgery.”

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Whitehead appeared in eight games last season, totaling 207 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 32 attempts. He recorded one reception for 10 yards.

The Vols will kick off its 2022 season Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.

