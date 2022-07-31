www.androidpolice.com
Google issues massive warning to Gmail users
Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
Google Camera 8.6 update throws fuel on the Pixel Fold fire
It's Pixel 6a release day, but Google isn't solely focused on its newest phone. The company's rolling out a fresh version of its camera app for Pixels, and it's one of the most substantial we've seen in ages. While it might seem like user-facing changes are few and far between, a handful of hints towards future Google hardware make this one of the most intriguing software updates in a long time.
Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $40 once again
You can snap up the 4K streaming device for $10 less than usual. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
What is an Amazon Echo Dot?
The Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) is a voice-controlled smart speaker with integrated Amazon Alexa support. It can control smart home devices like your smart plugs or thermostats, connect with Alexa devices outside your home, or function as a Bluetooth speaker. What does the Amazon Echo Dot do?. In its...
It's time for Amazon Drive users to move all their files or lose them
Amazon is much more than just a shopping destination you can pick up a brand spanking new microwave oven from — it actually has something of an ecosystem of its own with both software and hardware products that give even the likes of Google and Microsoft a run for their money sometimes. Obviously, not all see success thanks to the intense, cutthroat competition in their respective categories. One such venture is a cloud storage application that's very similar to Google Drive. Chances are you haven't even heard of Amazon Drive until we brought it to your attention. If you're curious about dropping your files onto the service, though, it's probably too late.
Apple takes down online Apple Store for 'updates' [u]
The Apple Store is offline in the US and most -- but not all -- territories worldwide. The online Apple Store is currently showing its familiar "We'll be right back," notice, along with the information that "updates are coming to the Apple Store." Unusually, the Store is not offline worldwide, however.
WhatsApp's upcoming chatbot will tell you what's new when you update
WhatsApp is almost always adding new features to the instant messaging app, and the latest addition will one day make it easier to understand what is new on the service. A new feature currently in development will introduce you to an official WhatsApp account within the app, and it’ll message you when new features land.
How to track flights on an iPhone
If you’re the designated pick-up to go and get Granny from the airport, it helps to know if her flight will be arriving on time or not. On an iPhone, there’s an easy way to check without lots of Googling or checking the airline website. Here’s how to track flights on an iPhone.
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Catching up, tuning out, and rocking on
We’ve pretty much got premium true wireless earbuds down to a science now: They need good audio, good ANC, good battery life, and they shouldn’t be a hassle to use. The Google Pixel Buds Pro, I'm pleased to say, offer all of that. While companies like Samsung, Sony,...
Twitter test lets you mix and match photos, videos, and GIFs in a single tweet
Twitter currently limits how you can use media in a Tweet, restricting you to either a still photo, a video, or a GIF. In the last two cases, you can only embed a single piece of animated media in a Tweet, but you can have up to four still images in one, and you can't cross between the categories. The company has been working on expanding how this works so that you can use multiple types of media together in one Tweet, and it has confirmed that it's recently started testing the feature and may be available for some customers.
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
How to download Google Chrome on your Mac
Even though using an Android device with a Mac might seem counterproductive, plenty of people use that combination. Each person might have different reasons for making that choice. Some may not appreciate the philosophy behind iOS and prefer a more open and flexible platform like Android. Others may find macOS to be almost as open and stable as Android. However, choosing not to have an iPhone means your phone doesn't natively sync with your Mac, at least not as instinctively as it would if you had an Apple handset.
Google Pixel 6a bootloader unlocking issue fixed in the latest update
Most people buying a Pixel 6a will be fine with the software it ships with, but some of our audience prefers to experiment with things like third-party ROMs or root their devices. Those processes usually require unlocking a phone's bootloader to make modifications to it, and Google actually allows that practice — a lot of companies don't. When Pixel 6a preorders started arriving, though, customers trying to perform this maneuver ran into an issue where that option wasn't available to them. But Google tells Android Police that the new OTA update, rolling out now, will fix the issue.
Reports of Google Stadia's death are greatly exaggerated, says Google Stadia
RIP Stadia? More like Stadia's ripping some troll a new one. Between the ardent fans of Google's cloud gaming platform and the cynics who just want to see a Goliath admit defeat, there's no shortage of The Discourse™ happening around it. Of course, there's talk and then there's rumor mongering: this week, two random posts from one user in a Stadia fan group on Facebook proclaiming the imminent death of Stadia had gotten some circulation in the gaming press. All that negative attention seems to have perked up Google's snark.
How to mute Discord users: Moderate your social experiences like a pro gamer
We all have to deal with people online and offline every day, but sometimes we need a break from specific individuals, and that's okay (and completely normal). Thankfully the mute feature on Discord provides exactly what we need, some peace of mind. If you run your own Discord server, you can also add bots to automatically moderate conversations, but muting is perfect for voice channels and messages. The beauty of muting users versus blocking is that the muted users will never know you muted them unless you've mentioned it, avoiding any social drama altogether. So, where and how do we get started with muting those specific Discord users? Android Police is here to give you those answers. Today's guide illustrates how to mute someone in a voice channel, your direct messages, and inside a server. Let's dig in.
Google's new repair manual makes the Pixel 6a easier to fix, but it’s in French
The Pixel 6a has been available in-store and online for a few days now. Although it’s highly unlikely you would need to repair your new phone right away, the need eventually arises as accidents occur and components wear out over time. To assist you and/or your repair technician in this eventuality, Google has published a rather detailed repair manual for the Pixel 6a, although it is only available in French at the moment.
Google could launch the Pixel 7 in mid October
Google teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro back at I/O in May 2022 despite their launch being months away. It gave us a glimpse of their design and confirmed the devices would be powered by the "next generation" Tensor 2 chip. While the big G did not reveal any specs, rumors have given us a good idea of what to expect from the company's 2022 flagship smartphones. A new leak now reveals the alleged release date of the new Pixels.
OnePlus shows off OxygenOS 13, headed first to the OP 10 Pro
OnePlus has just gone official with the OnePlus 10T, a phone that’s not arriving without a healthy dose of controversy, having dropped (temporarily, we hope) its iconic alert slider. But when it comes to questionable moves from the company, none stand out more prominently in recent memory that the decisions it’s been making with regard to its software — and specifically, the influence of ColorOS upon OxygenOS. After all the ColorOS pushback, we've been hugely curious to see what the next step would look like, and today we got a preview of just that, as OnePlus drew back the curtain on OxygenOS 13.
Samsung inadvertently confirms color and storage options for its upcoming foldables
Samsung’s next Unpacked event is right around the corner, and there's been no shortage of leaks and rumors about the devices expected to debut at the event. The stars of the show will be the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 alongside the Galaxy Watch 5, and we already have a great sense of what to expect from those. As we wait for everything to go official, we're getting some early confirmation of color options, thanks to one of Samsung's online tools.
