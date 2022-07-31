Man dead after possible drowning

www.wnep.com
Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
Police search for stolen horse in Snyder County
Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
Coroner Says Washingtonville Area Man Dies in River LyCo Drowning
MUNCY — A Washingtonville area man who drowned in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has now been identified. The coroner’s office in Lycoming County reports that it was 39-year-old Tuffy Beachel of Blue Springs Terrace, which is in the Washingtonville area, died Saturday evening in the West Branch in Muncy Creek Township.
Fire damages apartment building in Schuylkill County
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment building in Schuylkill County. Video from Skook News shows the damage to the place at the corner of Sunbury Street and North Delaware Avenue in Minersville. Emergency officials tell us they got the call just before 4 Wednesday morning. There's no word...
Southbound Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County near Frackville
A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Frackville exit. Around 9:45am, Wednesday, State Police closed the southbound lanes just south of the Frackville Exit for an overturned tractor trailer. There is also a traffic backlog going northbound. The highway is closed until further notice. Submitted...
Seven families displaced after apartment fire
MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Seven families have been displaced after an early morning blaze in Schuylkill County. The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. on the corner of Sunbury Street and Delaware Ave in Minersville. Crews say that seven families have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Firefighters say several […]
State police searching for runaway Lycoming County teen girl with child
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are looking for a runaway 16-year-old girl and her 8-month-old child from Lycoming County. State police were called to a foster home at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township originally for a report of a missing female and baby on Sunday, July 31 at about 9:50 p.m, according to […]
Pa. man who lost hand in blast, fire that destroyed his home given probation
WILLIAMSPORT - A Lycoming County man who admitted causing the explosions and fire that destroyed his home last year has been placed on seven years’ probation. Seth A. Magargle, 47, also must pay an insurance company $206,430, which he said Tuesday in county court likely will be impossible because of his limited ability to work.
Police chase with ATV leads to meth, gun seized
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a chase with an ATV rider led to methamphetamine and a loaded gun being seized. According to the Coal Township Police Department, on July 24, around 2:00 a.m. officers came across an ATV with a bright spotlight on the front and a homemade wrack on the back with no […]
Man smashes his vehicle's window, reports it to police as vandalism
West Milton, Pa. — A man in Union County allegedly lied to police and told them someone smashed his vehicle window when he actually was the one who did it. State police at Milton say John Hine, 70, of West Milton, contacted them on July 23 to report someone had smashed the window of his vehicle and stolen a toolbox. During the investigation, a witness told police they saw Hine intentionally striking his own vehicle and causing damage. Hine was charged with making false reports and disorderly conduct through the office of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade
MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
Methamphetamine, gun located after police chase down four-wheeler in Shamokin
Shamokin, Pa. — An Ashland resident was ordered to be held on $20,000 monetary bail after police said they discovered methamphetamine and a loaded gun following a chase through Coal Township. Officer Michael Menapace said they observed Mark Stump, Jr. operating a four-wheeler near Tioga Street on July 24 at approximately 2:28 a.m. Stump continued to travel east even after authorities turned on lights and sirens in pursuit, Menapace wrote. ...
PSP: Man throws cans onto highway to be crushed
DAVIDSON TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WNEP) — A Muncy Valley man came up with a creative solution to crush his 50,000 soda and beer cans. On Saturday around 8:52 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police apprehended David Guinter, 63, for throwing cans onto both the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania State Road 220, according to authorities. As […]
Deceased man identified after accidental drowning
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police called the Lycoming County Coroner to Muncy Creek Township beach to identify an apparent fatal drowning victim. The Lycoming County Coroner says, on July 30, 39-year-old Tuffy H. Beachel was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Beachel resided in the 200 block of Blue Spring Terrace […]
Tracy Kroh’s disappearance: 33 years of false leads, dead ends and 1 mysterious old man
Tracy Marie Kroh is forever locked in time, remembered as she was in her school portrait, complete with classic 1980′s “big hair.” The photo was taken just before the senior year she’d never get to experience at Halifax High School. Instead, the image would be plastered...
Rig wreck closes part of I-81
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of a highway Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County. The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 between the Route 61 exit (124) and the Highridge Park Road exit (119) near Frackville were closed because of the wreck. PennDOT cameras showed traffic getting...
Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor neglect of animals
Williamsport, Pa. — A dog suffered for more than five days with two fractures in its leg, according to police who went to a home to retrieve the animal. The owner allegedly screamed at authorities to get off his property when they made their attempt. Justin Nicole Fisher, 28, told authorities he would schedule an appointment for the dog to be seen on April 26. Despite Fisher’s reassurances the animal would be seen, a call to the clinic by authorities verified Fisher did not, in...
Danville Man May Have Drowned in Susquehanna River, State Police
MUNCY – State troopers in Lycoming County say a man from Montour County may have drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday evening. Troopers at Montoursville tell us, they aren’t identifying the 39-year-old Danville man until his family has been notified. They say the incident happened in Muncy Creek...
I-80 reopened following westbound accident
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – I-80 is now reopened following a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on the westbound side of traffic. The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The accident is on the westbound side from Milesburg to Snow Shoe. As of 9:00, the roadway is open again.
Milton Twp. road closure extended
A necessary detour follows Mahoning Avenue to Duck Creek Road to Palmyra Road.
