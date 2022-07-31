ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Man dead after possible drowning

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police search for stolen horse in Snyder County

Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Coroner Says Washingtonville Area Man Dies in River LyCo Drowning

MUNCY — A Washingtonville area man who drowned in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has now been identified. The coroner’s office in Lycoming County reports that it was 39-year-old Tuffy Beachel of Blue Springs Terrace, which is in the Washingtonville area, died Saturday evening in the West Branch in Muncy Creek Township.
WASHINGTONVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Lycoming County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lycoming County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lycoming County, PA
skooknews.com

Southbound Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County near Frackville

A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Frackville exit. Around 9:45am, Wednesday, State Police closed the southbound lanes just south of the Frackville Exit for an overturned tractor trailer. There is also a traffic backlog going northbound. The highway is closed until further notice. Submitted...
FRACKVILLE, PA
WBRE

Seven families displaced after apartment fire

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Seven families have been displaced after an early morning blaze in Schuylkill County. The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. on the corner of Sunbury Street and Delaware Ave in Minersville. Crews say that seven families have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Firefighters say several […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Police#Accident#State
WBRE

Police chase with ATV leads to meth, gun seized

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a chase with an ATV rider led to methamphetamine and a loaded gun being seized. According to the Coal Township Police Department, on July 24, around 2:00 a.m. officers came across an ATV with a bright spotlight on the front and a homemade wrack on the back with no […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man smashes his vehicle's window, reports it to police as vandalism

West Milton, Pa. — A man in Union County allegedly lied to police and told them someone smashed his vehicle window when he actually was the one who did it. State police at Milton say John Hine, 70, of West Milton, contacted them on July 23 to report someone had smashed the window of his vehicle and stolen a toolbox. During the investigation, a witness told police they saw Hine intentionally striking his own vehicle and causing damage. Hine was charged with making false reports and disorderly conduct through the office of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Methamphetamine, gun located after police chase down four-wheeler in Shamokin

Shamokin, Pa. — An Ashland resident was ordered to be held on $20,000 monetary bail after police said they discovered methamphetamine and a loaded gun following a chase through Coal Township. Officer Michael Menapace said they observed Mark Stump, Jr. operating a four-wheeler near Tioga Street on July 24 at approximately 2:28 a.m. Stump continued to travel east even after authorities turned on lights and sirens in pursuit, Menapace wrote. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

PSP: Man throws cans onto highway to be crushed

DAVIDSON TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WNEP) — A Muncy Valley man came up with a creative solution to crush his 50,000 soda and beer cans. On Saturday around 8:52 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police apprehended David Guinter, 63, for throwing cans onto both the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania State Road 220, according to authorities. As […]
MUNCY VALLEY, PA
WBRE

Deceased man identified after accidental drowning

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police called the Lycoming County Coroner to Muncy Creek Township beach to identify an apparent fatal drowning victim. The Lycoming County Coroner says, on July 30, 39-year-old Tuffy H. Beachel was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Beachel resided in the 200 block of Blue Spring Terrace […]
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Rig wreck closes part of I-81

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of a highway Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County. The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 between the Route 61 exit (124) and the Highridge Park Road exit (119) near Frackville were closed because of the wreck. PennDOT cameras showed traffic getting...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor neglect of animals

Williamsport, Pa. — A dog suffered for more than five days with two fractures in its leg, according to police who went to a home to retrieve the animal. The owner allegedly screamed at authorities to get off his property when they made their attempt. Justin Nicole Fisher, 28, told authorities he would schedule an appointment for the dog to be seen on April 26. Despite Fisher’s reassurances the animal would be seen, a call to the clinic by authorities verified Fisher did not, in...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Danville Man May Have Drowned in Susquehanna River, State Police

MUNCY – State troopers in Lycoming County say a man from Montour County may have drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday evening. Troopers at Montoursville tell us, they aren’t identifying the 39-year-old Danville man until his family has been notified. They say the incident happened in Muncy Creek...
DANVILLE, PA
WTAJ

I-80 reopened following westbound accident

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – I-80 is now reopened following a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on the westbound side of traffic. The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The accident is on the westbound side from Milesburg to Snow Shoe. As of 9:00, the roadway is open again.
MILESBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy