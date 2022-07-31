Loretta Terry, 89, Bedford, Iowa

www.kmaland.com
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Johnston, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 5 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. (Service) Memorials: Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the...
Richard G. Baker, age 61, Grant City, Missouri
Location: Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City. Visitation Location: Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City. Little Tigers Football Program, c/o Diane Dannar, Treasurer. P.O. Box 100, 2 West 4th Street, Grant City, Missouri 64456. Funeral Home: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home. Cemetery: Grant City Cemetery. Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
Cassie L. Eckstein, 40, Maryville, MO
Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:Cassie passed away at Mosiac Hospital in St. Joseph, MO on Thursday July 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Stewart pledges to be CEO of Iowa
On his way to a parade in Hampton on July 12, Libertarian candidate for governor Rick Stewart made his way through Osceola with a stop at the newspaper office to discuss his campaign for governor of Iowa. Running history. This isn’t Stewart’s first time running for office in Iowa; it’s...
Glenwood woman booked on no contact order
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman is in custody following Sunday arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Amanda Kay Berglund was arrested shortly after 9:05 p.m. on 288th Lane near Glenwood. Authorities say Berglund was arrested on a no contact order. Berglund was taken to the Mills County Jail...
Sidney native Hilton returns home as Music Director for Iowa's Championship Rodeo
(Sidney) -- Known for his work around the country, Sidney native Josh Hilton is set to return home once again as the music director for the 99th annual Sidney Rodeo. Hilton grew up in Sidney and was involved with rodeo his whole life. He says Sidney continues to hold a special place in his heart each year.
National Night Out festivities tonight in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- Residents have the chance to visit with local first responders and enjoy some festivities in Red Oak this evening. Red Oak first responders are hosting their annual National Night Out event this (Tuesday) evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Fountain Square Park to celebrate comradery among local first responders and provide information about fire, farm, and health safety. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show" program, Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy says the hope for the event is also to build the ever-important relationship between local safety teams and the public.
45th annual Carson Community Rodeo rolls this week
(Carson) -- For the 45th straight year, the Carson Community Rodeo hits the arena later this week. Originally started as a small rodeo on a hill, the event has grown and evolved in the Ray Carr Arena into one of the premier events in the area. Brad Forristall is a member of the rodeo committee. He says they truly embrace their community moniker.
Graves rolls to GOP Primary win, faces familiar foe in November
(KMAland) – Incumbent Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves of Tarkio cruised to a victory in the Republican Primary Tuesday night as he seeks a 12th term in office. Graves was declared the winner in the race shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m., garnering over 76% of the vote. Graves currently represents the wide-ranging Sixth Congressional District, which stretches from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River. In an interview prior to the election with KMA News, Graves said he wants to continue to represent his constituents and give them a voice in Washington, D.C.
KMA MORNING SHOW - Brad Forristall, Carson Community Rodeo
(Carson) -- For the 45th straight year, the Carson Community Rodeo hits the arena later this week.
Page County EMA commission holds off on hiring director
(Clarinda) -- A Decision on a new Emergency Management Agency director in Page County will have to wait at least a few more weeks. By a 6-1 vote at a special meeting Wednesday evening, the Page County EMA Commission approved to re-advertise for the position vacated by Kris Grebert who resigned back in May. Chuck Morris serves as the Board of Supervisors' voting member on the commission. Morris says the board came to the decision after interviewing two possible candidates, after the field of six applications was whittled down by an executive hiring committee. The hiring committee was comprised of the police and fire chiefs from Shenandoah and Clarinda, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer, and Montgomery County EMA Director Brian Hamman, and also integrated EMS personnel input.
Peterson resigns as part-time Montgomery County safety coordinator
(Red Oak) -- Another part-time position has come open in Montgomery County. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, by a 4-0 vote, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Beth Peterson as the part-time county safety coordinator. Peterson has been serving in the role for several years while also working as the Election Clerk in the Auditor's Office. Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson says the position primarily oversees county employee safety, which he says Beth had been doing well on top of her auditor duties.
Red Oak council approves bandstand expansion contract
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have formally backed plans to renovate an entertainment venue in downtown Red Oak. During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved the contract and bond with Grant Contracting, LLC out of Red Oak on the rebid of phase one of the Fountain Square Park bandstand renovations, costing roughly $240,000. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the project -- encompassing a new 34-by-34 foot stage -- is one of the last steps of the downtown master plan.
Red Oak council hears state electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials received an update on how state officials plan to address a need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard from Mark Pohlmann, a senior project manager with HDR out of Omaha, who the state has worked with in developing its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, Deployment Plan. The program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress in November 2021, allocating roughly $5 billion across the country. Pohlmann says Iowa joins several other states in addressing what he says is a growing trend across the country and within Iowa, which currently has just over 9,000 electric vehicles on the roadways.
Shenandoah man arrested for domestic assault
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested Monday evening on domestic assault charges. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 100 block of South Center Street around 11:30 p.m. for a domestic situation. Following an investigation, officers arrested 38-year-old David Anthony Chambers on a charge of domestic abuse simple assault -- first offense.
Fremont County Sheriff's Office honors Deputy Gilbert Androy
(Sidney) -- As the 25th anniversary approaches of a fallen Fremont County deputy, the Sheriff's Office is ensuring his legacy lives on. In honor of Deputy Gilbert Glen Androy, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office has placed a memorial decal on the passenger side of the vehicle driven by Deputy Mike Wake. His badge number is 36-6, the same number worn by Androy back in 1997 for his just six days with the sheriff's office. Androy previously served for 11 years with the Mills County Sheriff's Office, including time as chief deputy. On October 13, 1997, Deputy Androy was killed after falling down a flight of stairs and striking his head while on a domestic assault call outside Sidney. Androy's official end of watch was October 15, just two days later. Fremont County Deputy Andrew Wake tells KMA News the idea for the decal came after discussions surrounding badge number retirements following the tragic passing of Deputy Melvin Richardson earlier this year. After conversations with his father, Deputy Mike Wake, and Androy's widow, Chris, instead of retiring Androy's number, Wake says the decal would be placed in a unique location on the sheriff's vehicle.
Holt County Primary Election Results
Holt County Primary Election Results US Senate (Republican Nomination) Votes Eric Schmitt 470 Eric Greitens 292 Vicky Hartzler 180 Patrick A Lewis 22 Mark McCloskey 19 Robert Allen 17 Billy Long 14 Eric McElroy 10 Deshon Porter 8 Dave Schatz 7 Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr. 6 Dave Sims 5 Curtis D. Vaughan 5 Bernie Mowinski 4 Dennis Lee Chilton 3 Robert Olson 3 Darrell Leon McClanahan III 3 C.W. Gardner 2 Kevin C. Schepers 2 Hartford Tunnell 1 Rickey Joiner 1 US Senate (Democratic Nomination) Trudy Busch Valentine 39 Lucas Kunce 21 Pat Kelly 9 Gena Ross 4 Carla Coffee Wright 3 Spencer Toder 2 Ronald (Ron) William Harris 1 Lewis Rolen 0 Josh Shipp 0 Jewel Kelly 0 Clarence (Clay) Taylor 0 US Senate (Libertarian Nomination) Jonathan Dine 0 US Senate (Constitution Nomination) Paul Venable 0 State Auditor (Republican Nomination) Scott Fitzpatrick 519 David Gregory 434 State Auditor (Democratic Nomination) Alan Green 70 State Auditor (Libertarian Nomination) John A. Hartwig Jr. 0 US Representative -- 6th District (Republican Nomination) Sam Graves 904 Christopher Ryan 67 Brandon Kleinmeyer 65 Dakota Shultz 40 John Dady 13 US Representative -- 6th District (Democratic Nomination) Henry Martin 31 Charles West 21 Michael Howard 21 US Representative -- 6th District (Libertarian Nomination) Edward A. (Andy) Maidment 0 State Senator -- 12th District (Republican Nomination) Rusty Black 770 J. Eggleston 190 Delus Johnson 125 State Senator -- 12th District (Democratic Nomination) Michael J. Baumli 69 State Representative -- 1st District (Republican Nomination) Jeff Farnan 473 Alan Bennett 323 Holly Kay Cronk 108 Michelle Horner 88 Jasper Logan 82 State Represenative -- 1st District (Democratic Nomination) Jess Piper 70 Associate Circuit Judge (Republican Nomination) Brian A. Tubbs 829 David Craig Blevins 256 Presiding Commissioner (Republican Nomination) Tom Bullock 715 Karma Metzgar 402 First District Commissioner (Republican Nomination) Richard Luzier 159 Gregory Book 88 Richard E. Meyer 273 County Clerk (Republican Nomination) Angie Gamache 421 Alice Derr 681 Circuit Clerk and Ex-Officio Recorder of Deeds (Republican Nomination) Rebecca Monroe 943 County Treasurer (Republican Nomination) Rebecca Thorngren 848 County Treasurer (Democratic Nomination) Darin Brock 73 Prosecuting Attorney (Republican Nomination) Robert R. Shepherd 835 Collector of Revenue (Republican Nomination) Cindy Wohlford 1006.
