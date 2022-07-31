‘A slap in the face’: Cardinals star Kyler Murray’s homework clause gets ripped apart by Warren Moon

clutchpoints.com
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
'This is my family': Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees' decision
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp
Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he's added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle
The real reason Browns QB Deshaun Watson was only suspended 6 games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in relation to the violations he made against the NFL’s personal conduct policy, much to the chagrin of countless people. Reactions to the ruling have been sharp, as not a few people are unhappy about the perceived lack of gravity of the punishment handed to Watson, considering the allegations and the volume of which.
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn't the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on
Tom Brady’s ‘That Motherf-----’ Quarterback Appears to Be Identified
The NFL’s investigation into the Dolphins may have solved the mystery from last year.
Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified
Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady
Patriots coach Bill Belichick's blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady

After a lengthy investigation, the NFL cracked down Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Brady and the Dolphins held "impermissible communications" in 2019 despite the superstar quarterback being with the New England Patriots and continuing his partnership with Bill Belichick. Belichick was asked about Brady's relationship with the Dolphins as the Patriots
‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension
Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers
Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn't want to play running back for 49ers

Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn't want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed
Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message
The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto
Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis
The 1 offer St. Cardinals have refused to make in Juan Soto trade talks with Nationals
The 1 offer St. Cardinals have refused to make in Juan Soto trade talks with Nationals

There is only one player ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline who has the potential to destroy the internet, and that's none other than Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. The St. Louis Cardinals are among the teams being linked to the 23-year-old outfielder, and while it's not hard to imagine any team giving up
Dolphins’ owner suspended, fined $1.5M; team loses draft picks
The NFL on Tuesday suspended and fined Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and stripped the team of two draft picks
Who has the most Super Bowl rings? NFL championships broken down by player, coach, team.
There's a reason Tom Brady is synonymous with NFL bling, the famed quarterback has more wins than any other player. Learn about other record holders.
Derek Carr details epic first meeting with undrafted Raiders teammate turned potential starter
Derek Carr has been around for quite some time now. He’s shared the field with more than a few teammates, and he’s pretty much seen it all in the eight years he’s been in the league. Be that as it may, there are still some things that continue to amaze the Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback.
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two draft picks and fined and suspended team owner Stephen Ross for violations of its integrity of the game policy, the league announced Tuesday. Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the Dolphins of the violations, which followed a...
Cardinals: 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make St. Louis World Series contenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are currently three games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The divisional crown is still a possibility and of course, so is a Wild Card spot. But, the organization will need to make some noise at the MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday if they really want to become a potential World Series contender.
Tua Tagovailoa responds to Dolphins tampering with Brady. ‘I think the team is all-in with me’
In the wake of the NFL’s finding that on two occasions the Dolphins tampered with quarterback Tom Brady, in one case about the possibility of him playing in Miami, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa reaffirmed his belief that he has the backing of the organization.
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
