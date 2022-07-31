ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Should we scrap our holiday plans due to the rail strikes?

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3Th9_0gzp6SH000

Q We are flying from Manchester to Guernsey, but are returning to Exeter airport with a train booked from Devon to Manchester on 18 August – one of the rail strike dates. We have to cancel our hotel a week before to avoid being charged. Our flights with Aurigny are non-refundable. So do we cut our losses and lose (a lot!) of money on the flights? Or go as planned, hope for the best and try and stagger home on the train a day later?

Elin 2011

A Rail strikes are falling thick and fast, with all three railway unions taking action over the next three weeks. Today and again on Saturday 13 August, train drivers belonging to Aslef who work for a wide range of train operators will walk out. The next action by the RMT union, largely representing other trades, will be on 18 and 20 August – augmented by members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association working for a number of train operators.

The key disruption on those later dates will arise from a walkout by Network Rail signallers who belong to the RMT. Yet you should still be able to get home. Your flight arrives at Exeter good and early at 8.30am. That gives you the whole day to do battle with the railways. No timetables have been published yet for 18 August. CrossCountry is unlikely to be running trains from Exeter via Bristol and Birmingham to Manchester, but I believe a journey between the southwest and the northwest will be feasible.

Great Western Railway is likely to run trains from Exeter to London Paddington between 7.30am and 6pm. There is no London Underground strike (that happens the following day) so you can smoothly travel from Paddington to Euston Square on the Circle line. Avanti West Coast is likely to be operating one or two trains an hour from Euston to Manchester Piccadilly. The journey will be more cumbersome than you anticipated, but should still be manageable in seven hours or so.

Will your CrossCountry ticket be valid? It is not clear yet, but I believe staff on GWR and Avanti West Coast will accept it (you will probably have to pay the Underground fare across London).

Finally, you might want to explain the situation to Aurigny and see if there is any scope for moving you to the Guernsey-Southampton flight. If that were possible, you would save a great deal of hassle because there is a station right next to Southampton airport, with an hourly service to London Waterloo. Personally, I would pay £30 or £40 for the easier journey. Again, there is no clarity about accepting your rail ticket, so I suggest you simply explain the problem and solution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zwxny_0gzp6SH000

Q If I have a flight from Manchester to London Heathrow to Los Angeles and the Manchester-Heathrow part is cancelled, and the airline can’t find anything else suitable, can I insist they cancel the Manchester-Heathrow bit and insist on keeping the Heathrow-Los Angeles segment, finding my own way to Heathrow?

“Cheese Mason”

A It looks as though you are booked to fly from Manchester to London Heathrow to Los Angeles with a good connection, but fear that British Airways – which has grounded around 30,000 flights so far this summer – might cancel and not be able to offer a reasonable replacement.

In that hypothetical case you must not drop the Manchester-Heathrow segment without express agreement from BA, otherwise you risk being classed as a no-show and losing the whole itinerary. Your options rather depend on how you define “suitable”: for example, an earlier flight with a four-hour connection at London Heathrow, rather than a comfortable 90 minutes, is far from ideal.

If that is the situation, you will need to speak to someone at BA to discuss the other options open to you. Perhaps the airline could buy you a rail ticket from Manchester to London and onwards to Heathrow. If, however, there is no way of getting you on the same day from Manchester to LA using British Airways, then you can argue that the carrier must find you an alternative that allows you to travel on the original day.

The obvious choice would be Aer Lingus from Manchester via Dublin to Los Angeles (also allowing you to clear US Customs and Border Protection while at the Irish airport). The two-hour stop is convenient, and the overall journey is 14h 20m – probably quicker than going via Heathrow.

For future planning: flying from Manchester to California via London strikes me as counterintuitive since it involves flying 150 miles in the wrong direction and then flying back over Manchester on your Los Angeles departure. Going via Dublin adds only 35 miles to the direct path between Manchester and the Californian coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093Qbk_0gzp6SH000

Q I am flying from London Heathrow to Edinburgh in two weeks, with two toddlers. How early should I arrive at the airport?

Name supplied

A Never before has there been a summer with such airport anxiety. It’s entirely understandable that prospective travellers should be feeling apprehensive about the possibility of missing flights, after scenes of extreme stress at some UK airports over Easter – with passengers missing flights because they could not get to the gate on time.

Across in Amsterdam, long queues are so chronic that the Dutch airline KLM has a special protocol in force for passengers who fail to make it to the gate on time: “In the unfortunate event of missing your flight, you can choose to travel on another flight or cancel your trip and receive a travel voucher.”

London Heathrow is in much better shape. There are two obstacles between you and your flight: checking in baggage and the security search. (This situation applies equally to international departures from Heathrow and other UK airports, since unusually there is no passport check to go through. In most other locations, frontier formalities comprise a third hurdle.)

I flew out this week in the “first wave” of flights at 7am on Tuesday. I turned up at the departures level at Terminal 5 at 5.30am, carrying cabin baggage only; British Airways has a ridiculously generous 46kg hand luggage allowance, making it easy for people who can bring their belongings through security to swerve bag drop.

I recognise that with two toddlers, you will have quite enough on your hands without wrestling bags into the overhead lockers, and will probably want to check cases in. Even so, if you have an early flight I would arrive no earlier than two hours before departure. If you are due to leave later, from around 9.30am onwards, you need not allow more than 90 minutes.

Next time, though, consider the train: turning up at London King’s Cross five minutes before departure to Edinburgh is just fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXEaR_0gzp6SH000

Q We have eight days in Lisbon , our first time in the city. Do you have recommendations for some day trips?

Andy P

A The Portuguese capital makes an outstanding base for day trips – so good, in fact, that you may save some for your next visit to Lisbon. The easiest is the short hop by rail along the north shore of the Tagus out to the Atlantic at Estoril and Cascais. Estoril feels like a throwback to holiday glamour in the 1930s, while Cascais is chic but with a wild side.

From Cais do Sodre station at the southwest of Lisbon city centre, trains to Estoril take barely half an hour, a few minutes longer to Cascais. For some adventurous walking you can go one step beyond – to the western end of mainland Europe. Take bus 403 from Cascais bus station to the village of Azoia, and follow the road to the rocky cape, presided over by a lighthouse on the edge of a towering cliff – where a needle announces it is the “Ponto Mais Ocidental do Continente Europeu”.

A short way northwest of Lisbon, also with a good rail connection (from Rossio station), is Sintra – with a spectacular palace complex to explore. “A hilly version of Windsor,” my notes say.

If you are prepared to rent a car for a day, the obvious choice is the Setubal peninsula immediately south of the 25 April Bridge (Lisbon’s take on California’s Golden Gate). Beach and seafood at Caparica; a gorgeous corrugated coastline; the drama of Cabo Espichel, location for a vast, windswept monastery; and the city of Setubal itself, a relaxed fishing and ferry port with an atmospheric old quarter. The highlight: the old Camara Municipal (town hall) with a bar on the top floor overlooking the main square. Bliss.

One final option: Obidos, an hour north of Lisbon, a gorgeous walled city that has preserved its medieval soul despite all the visitors.

Via the latest Ask Me Anything at independent.co.uk/travel

Email your question to s@hols.tv or tweet @simoncalder

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British man killed and six injured in luxury yacht crash in Italy

A British man has died after a luxury yacht crashed into rocks near a seaside resort in Italy.The 63-year-old man, from England, was unconscious but still alive when members of the coast guard reached him near Porto Cervo, on the island of Sardinia, on Sunday evening.However, the man suffered fatal injuries and died immediately after the rescue, according to local media.Six other people on board the boat were injured but managed to disembark in Porto Cervo where they were seen by emergency doctors.Two were assessed as being in a serious condition and taken to hospital.The man who died is thought...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Swimmer ‘attacked by shark’ while snorkelling off Cornwall coast

A swimmer has been bitten by a shark in an extremely rare attack off the British coast. The victim, reportedly a woman, was snorkelling in waters around Cornwall when the attack happened. Authorities said the victim is believed to have suffered a leg injury from a suspected shark bite. The incident took place last Thursday off the coast near Penzance. Shark attacks are incredibly rare in the UK. A victim was last injured by one in British waters in 2017, when a smooth-hound bit the finger of a surfer around south Devon. Only a handful of other shark attacks...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#London Heathrow#U S Customs#The Rmt Union#Network Rail#Crosscountry#Exeter#Bristol
The Independent

Government ‘not on course’ to turn UK into ‘science superpower’ by 2030, peers say

Ministers are set to fall short in their promise to turn the UK into a “science and tech superpower” by 2030, according to a cross-party group of peers, who described the government’s science policy as “inconsistent and unclear”.The House of Lords’ science and technology committee said the commitment was at risk of becoming “an empty slogan” without a “laser focus on implementation”.The peers also expressed concern over the government’s failure to appoint a new science minister after George Freeman resigned and vacated the position on 7 July. A replacement is not expected to be appointed until the Conservative Party elects...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Antique inkstand which witnessed seminal European events goes on display

An antique inkstand which bore witness to seminal events in Europe two centuries ago is set to go on display in the home of its former owner in Co Down.Viscount Castlereagh helped shaped Europe through his role at the Congress of Vienna, the coming together of the leaders of the victorious powers in 1814 following the defeat of French ruler Napoleon Bonaparte.He is also regarded as controversial in Ireland for his role in suppressing the 1798 rebellion, and creating the Act of Union in 1801 which saw Irish interests represented at Westminster.This year marks the 200th anniversary of his death...
WORLD
The Independent

These destinations have scrapped all travel restrictions

On 1 August, France removed all of its remaining Covid restrictions, including the requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result at the border.Now international visitors may enter with the usual, pre-pandemic passport and visa rules (although Britons should watch out for the post-Brexit rules around passport validity).Now most of the UK’s favourite holiday destinations are friction-free to visit, with the notable exception of Spain, which still requires proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result from anyone aged 12 and over.But if you’re looking for the simplest and least stressful holiday out there, these destinations...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Our lives are paused, says Afghan evacuee after 11 months in UK hotel

An Afghan evacuee who lived in a hotel near Leeds for almost a year has described feeling like her family’s “lives are paused” as they await news of permanent accommodation from the Home Office.In a letter seen by the BBC, refugees minister Lord Harrington appealed to councils to help house the 10,500 Afghans currently staying at hotels across the UK.Marwa Koofi, 21, fled Kabul, Afghanistan when the city fell to the Taliban in August last year and has lived in two hotels over the last 12 months.She said the year has felt “wasted” and has recently been split up from...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy