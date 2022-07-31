Red Cross to help people impacted by tree removal

Met-Ed, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., is upgrading its distribution system in York County, Pennsylvania, to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, particularly during severe weather. The work includes creating a "tie" point between two power lines and installing a remote-control switch that can communicate real-time conditions on the local power network to system operators and allow them to temporarily switch customers from one line to the other to keep the lights on when utility workers must make repairs.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO