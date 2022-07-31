Red Cross to help people impacted by tree removal

www.pahomepage.com
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East Coast
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
What Is A CLUE Report, and Why It Matters To The Insured
Once-popular restaurant chain abruptly closes another Pennsylvania location
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
80-year-old tree in Harrisburg removed, causing residents to lose power
HARRISBURG, Pa. — An 80-year-old elm tree used to tower over the houses around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton Streets in Harrisburg; however, the roots and limbs of this tree have been causing issues for years. City officials, with the help of PPL, have begun removing the tree, limb...
Car removed from Susquehanna River months after it went in
Last month, abc27 spoke with someone who was worried that a car partially submerged in the Susquehanna River for months might be a hazard. On Aug. 3, the car was pulled out of the water.
York man sentenced for starting fire that damaged Lancaster City Visitor Center
A York man was sentenced to up to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to starting a fire that damaged the Lancaster City Visitor Center, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
WGAL
Removal of large tree in Harrisburg is about halfway done
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's day three of the removal of a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg. The roots cover multiple properties around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton streets, and city leaders said it was impacting power lines. About 25 homes lost power on Monday and Tuesday because of...
WGAL
Community in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, without adequate water after main break
MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Residents of a community in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, say they don't have adequate water. There was a water main break on Thursday at Lancaster Estates, and crews haven't been able to determine the location of the break yet. Residents said a temporary fix isn't...
Removal of 80-year-old tree expected to affect dozens of Harrisburg residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The removal of an 80-year-old Elm tree in Harrisburg is expected to take a week to complete and affect dozens of residents. The tree stands in the backyard area of a city block of townhouses. As it has grown to tower over the buildings, its branches have put increasing weight on electric poles, energy and cable lines, and the houses it sits next to. One branch has buckled a second-story porch.
Hope-Fest returns to York City
YORK, Pa. — A local church lent a hand in making York more beautiful as part of its Hope-Fest Event. Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 740 West Locust Street, kicked off the weeklong event on Monday after a two-year absence. Tuesday's events centered around clean-up, including trash pick-up, graffiti...
iheart.com
National Night Out Events Planned for Tuesday Evening
>National Night Out Events Planned for Tuesday Evening. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Area and regional police will be getting together with residents Tuesday night. The time in the community is celebrated as National Night Out to bring police and community members together. There are more than 190 events planned in Pennsylvania for the annual event that's typically held the first Tuesday in August.
tdworld.com
Met-Ed Working to Upgrade Electric System in York County
Met-Ed, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., is upgrading its distribution system in York County, Pennsylvania, to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, particularly during severe weather. The work includes creating a "tie" point between two power lines and installing a remote-control switch that can communicate real-time conditions on the local power network to system operators and allow them to temporarily switch customers from one line to the other to keep the lights on when utility workers must make repairs.
theburgnews.com
I Scream, You Scream: Free ice cream social in Harrisburg to benefit local Salvation Army
On Thursday, eating free ice cream will raise money for a local nonprofit. Hershey’s Ice Cream is sponsoring The 10,000 Scoops Challenge in Riverfront Park on Aug. 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. With each scoop of ice cream served, event co-host, Moose Track’s, will donate $1 to the Salvation Army of Harrisburg Capital City Region.
More than 800 socks and sneakers donated for Lancaster area children in need
LANCASTER, Pa. — More than 800 brand new pairs of socks and sneakers were donated to Lancaster Area children in need. The shoes were handed out at Carter and MacRae Elementary School on Prince Street in Lancaster on Tuesday morning. The donations are part of a yearly effort by...
abc27.com
Firefighters respond to late-night Dauphin Borough fire
DAUPHIN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple fire companies responded to a reported house fire on the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue in Dauphin Borough on August 2, according to Dauphin County dispatchers. Neighbors reported thick plumes of smoke coming up from the area at around 10 p.m. Get daily...
WGAL
House damaged by fire in Dauphin County
Emergency dispatchers say fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Dauphin Borough Tuesday night. Crews were called to the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue in Middle Paxton Township just before 10 p.m. Firefighters were evacuated from the building for their safety. The cause of the...
WGAL
Removal of large tree begins in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The removal of an 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg got underway Monday. City leaders said the tree is dangerous. The roots and branches are covering multiple buildings around Clinton, Green, Penn and Harris streets. Some branches fell during a storm about a month ago. The tree...
Man injured in gasoline explosion involving 3 vehicles in Cumberland County: officials
A contractor working on utility lines in Lemoyne was injured Wednesday when gasoline he was using to fill a generator exploded, according to fire officials. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a utility truck that had a crew of two men working in the 100 block of Hummel Avenue, according to West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan.
National Night Out gives law enforcement the opportunity to interact with communities
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — From Harrisburg to York, communities were out and about on Tuesday for National Night Out, along with the men and women in uniform who protect them every day. “This is an opportunity for something positive, not just the same old thing, social media," said Captain Milo...
abc27.com
Code orange air quality alert issued for Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day because of ozone for portions of the Midstate including the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York for Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the DEP, mostly...
abc27.com
Multi-vehicle fire in Lemoyne involving cherry-picker truck
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was burned when multiple vehicles caught fire in Lemoyne Wednesday afternoon. Three vehicles, involving a truck with a cherry-picker caught fire on Hummel Ave around 3:30 p.m. West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan says a contractor was working with Verizon when...
$10K In Damage When Ohio Businessowner Stuffed Linens In Toilet At PA Hotel: Police
A business owner from Ohio who wrecked a hotel room in central Pennsylvania has been arrested on Monday, August 1, 2022 police said in a release on Wednesday. Lower Allen Township police were called to the Country Inn and Suites 4943 Gettysburg Road, Mechanicsburg after hotel staff discovered serious damage to a hotel room at 11:28 a.m. on July 26, 2021, according to a release by the department.
