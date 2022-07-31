Verizon 200 results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Oscar Piastri says he will not be driving for Alpine in 2023 despite the team announcing his promotion to a Formula 1 race seat earlier today. In a remarkably similar scenario to the one involving Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren in IndyCar, Alpine announced Piastri as Fernando Alonso’s replacement on Tuesday afternoon European time despite team principal Otmar Szafnauer admitting he believed there were contractual complications involving Piastri being linked to a switch to McLaren.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO