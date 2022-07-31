ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

7 years after being Steelers’ last resort, Chris Boswell’s among NFL’s best kickers

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xpas5_0gzp5wat00

When the Pittsburgh Steelers turned to Chris Boswell seven years ago, he was their fourth option. He had been cut three times over the previous 13 months.

Few could have imagined then that Boswell would reach his 30s as one of the NFL’s best kickers.

“This was always the dream,” Boswell said during training camp this past week, “but by now it’s reality, so it feels good but I am not done yet. I won’t look back until a later date.”

It’s likely Boswell and the Steelers hope that later date doesn’t come for several more years. The two sides can do something about it, too, over the next month. As a prospective unrestricted free agent this spring, Boswell is a candidate for a contract extension.

Boswell said he wants to remain with the Steelers, and the team’s special teams coach, Danny Smith, left no room for ambiguity when he said Boswell “will get a new deal at some point.” And why wouldn’t the Steelers want their marriage with Boswell to continue? He’s among the best in the world at what he does.

“ ‘Boz’ has done exactly what we’ve asked him to do,” Smith said earlier this summer. “Boz is a clutch guy.”

Since he made his NFL debut during a dramatic “Monday Night Football” win Oct. 12, 2015, in San Diego, Boswell ranks second in the league in field-goal percentage (88.3%). He has made 11 of 13 kicks in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime over that span, including three such successful field goals last season.

Boswell’s 2021 also included two games in which he hit three field goals in the fourth quarter of Steelers wins, a Heinz Field-record 56-yard kick and him almost doubling his career makes from 50 yards or more.

Boswell entered last year 9-for-12 from that range and went 8-for-9 last season.

“Kickers are getting better every single year,” Boswell said, “and you’ve got to compete with that.”

It was seven training camps ago that the Steelers’ kicking situation was thrown into disarray via a series of unlikely events. First, the player who had kicked the previous 4½ years, Shaun Suisham, suffered a torn ACL during the Hall of Fame Game. That led to the NFL renovating the Canton stadium where the game annually takes place as well as ultimately ending Suisham’s career.

The Steelers’ attempts at replacing Suisham that summer began with Garrett Hartley, but he, too, suffered a significant injury during a preseason game. The Steelers then traded a sixth-round pick to Jacksonville for the well-respected Josh Scobee. His tenure with the Steelers was disastrous — he missed four of 10 field goals and an extra point in the season’s first four games (including two late potential game-winners in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens).

So the Steelers signed Boswell. He made his first 17 kicks and converted 63 of 67 overall (including playoffs).

Seven years later, it’s still his job.

Boswell’s approach is also his strength as a kicker: even-keeled and unflappable.

“Mentally, you’ve got to be there,” he said. “You’ve got to be aware of what you’re doing and how you’re doing it. Other than that, I don’t really pay attention to the mental side. I just stay within myself and don’t get caught up too much with what is going on around me.”

That includes his contract status, one that Boswell downplays, deferring to his agent and Steelers general manager Omar Kahn to negotiate.

Boswell is due to make $3.26 million this season with a $4.95 million salary-cap hit under a four-year contract he signed in 2018 that makes him the NFL’s ninth highest-paid kicker in average annual value.

The NFL’s top-two paid kickers — the Ravens’ Justin Tucker and the Atlanta Falcons’ Younghoe Koo — average $5 million and $4.85 million, respectively. Boswell almost assuredly will end up in that range. And his position coach says that would be money well spent.

“Boz is a pleasure to work with,” Smith said. “He’s excellent. We’re very happy with him.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Scobee
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice

Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury. According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice. Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles,...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickers#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
Yardbarker

Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury

LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie Given A Boost Of Confidence By Chase Claypool

It’s a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers because it’s their first season after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. General manager Kevin Colbert also stepped down after the 2022 NFL Draft and was replaced by Omar Khan. Sadly, the stadium formerly known as Heinz Field is no more after...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reveals Why Kenny Pickett Got 2nd Team Reps

After taking third-string reps behind Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in training camp, Kenny Pickett moved up to the second team during Monday's practice. Observers itching for clues to solve the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback depth chart jumped to conclusions, but Mike Tomlin downplayed the change. When speaking to reporters, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Chris Boswell ties record for highest-paid kicker ever

Monday was a historic day for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and kicker Chris Boswell. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bowsell and the Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $20 million extension — a deal that effectively ties Justin Tucker for highest-paid kicker in NFL history. Bowsell is also getting $12.5 million of […] The post Steelers’ Chris Boswell ties record for highest-paid kicker ever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
286
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy