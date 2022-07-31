ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Restaurant review: The Tattooed Chef by Bethany Claire Johnson

By Staff Reports
vicksburgnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
vicksburgnews.com

Madison County Journal

Lost Rabbit condos being built

MADISON — Six high-end condominiums, a general store, and other future retail spaces are coming to 145 Republic Street in The Town of Lost Rabbit here. Developers hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on July 28 and hope to have the general store open by Fall 2022 and start accepting tenants in the condominiums by Spring 2023.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

The Legacy of Dr. Paul D. Chinchen

Paul Chinchen was born in Jackson but grew up in the Liberian rainforest with his parents who founded the first ever Africa Bible College (ABC). During his tenure, Chinchen expanded ABC to become a multi-campus Christian educational institution graduating over 300 students per semester with concentrations like communications, biblical studies, and education. We sat down […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to residents at two locations on Tuesday evening. The capital city was placed on a city-wide boil water notice for all surface connections on Friday, July 29. The first site will be at the Jackson Police Department precinct...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Once upon a time, in a small Mississippi town called Satartia…there was a catfish race

Satartia is from the Choctaw and means “Pumpkin Place,” but they must have taken the pumpkins with them because I didn’t see a single one. As one of the oldest non-Native settlements in Mississippi, Satartia is also the smallest, according to people who count that kind of thing. The 2020 census lists 41 residents. The town has had a cotton gin for some time but can brag to its jealous neighbors about the country store that opened up recently.
WJTV 12

Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 3 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

McCoy’s Building Supply sells Vicksburg location to Home Hardware Center

McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced their plans to sell four store locations to Central Network Retail Group (CNRG). The Mississippi locations in Greenville, Vicksburg, and Laurel, and the Searcy, Arkansas location will be operated by CNRG under the brand Home Hardware Center. The companies expect to finalize the transaction on August 1, 2022.
VICKSBURG, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Flora, MS – Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash on Gus Green Rd

The two victims were reportedly traveling in a vehicle on the roadway when the car left the road and hit a tree. Both occupants suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased parties were later identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. Both victims were students at Germantown High School.
FLORA, MS
wtva.com

Florence sisters' fight over food ends in stabbing

A Florence woman faces an assault charge after police say she stabbed her sister during a fight over food. Florence Police responded to the 700 block of Prospect Street on Saturday for a welfare check. There, police say, they found a woman "with a small puncture wound to her arm."
FLORENCE, MS
vicksburgnews.com

McCaskill takes over as Sports Director of the Vicksburg YMCA

Vicksburg native Melanie McCaskill is headed back to her roots by taking over as the sports director of the Vicksburg YMCA. Introduced to sports at age 6 with tee-ball at the Raworth YMCA, McCaskill excelled in soccer and cross-country in high school. She was a five-year starter on the Missy Gators’ soccer team under Head Coaches Kevin Manton and David Case.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to auction off vehicles on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a public auction of abandoned and stolen vehicles on Saturday, August 6. Some of the items that will be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. More than 100 items from the evidence vault from the Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) will also be […]
WJTV 12

UMMC offers free cancer screenings for qualified women

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said registration is still open for free breast, cervical and oral cancer screenings on August 20. The screenings are for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women. The UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute and the College of American Pathologists Foundation will host the event at the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

$8M grant to help transform land along Highway 80 in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An $8 million legislative grant will be used to help transform the land between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 west of Springridge Road in Clinton. According to leaders with Mississippi College (MC), the funding will support the costs associated with site work, construction, and development of streets, street lighting and signals, […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Physicians swell honor roll of Medical Center elite

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The shoulders of UMMC’s giants must be pretty sore by now. The honor roll of physicians who claim to stand on them lengthened during last week’s Medical Alumni Awards dinner at the Westin Hotel in Jackson. Dr. Helen R. Turner, associate vice chancellor emeritus of UMMC, topped the roster of awardees […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding

CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies after crash on Bailey Avenue in Jackson

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. They initially said the victim suffered a gunshot wound. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old female died Wednesday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street. When […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family cleaned a Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents on Saturday. The Shirley family headed to Shirley Elementary, located at 330 Judy Street, to ensure the building was clean and ready for the upcoming school year. The school was formally known as...
JACKSON, MS

