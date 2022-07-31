Restaurant review: The Tattooed Chef by Bethany Claire Johnson

vicksburgnews.com
Related
Madison County Journal
Lost Rabbit condos being built
MADISON — Six high-end condominiums, a general store, and other future retail spaces are coming to 145 Republic Street in The Town of Lost Rabbit here. Developers hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on July 28 and hope to have the general store open by Fall 2022 and start accepting tenants in the condominiums by Spring 2023.
The Legacy of Dr. Paul D. Chinchen
Paul Chinchen was born in Jackson but grew up in the Liberian rainforest with his parents who founded the first ever Africa Bible College (ABC). During his tenure, Chinchen expanded ABC to become a multi-campus Christian educational institution graduating over 300 students per semester with concentrations like communications, biblical studies, and education. We sat down […]
WLBT
City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to residents at two locations on Tuesday evening. The capital city was placed on a city-wide boil water notice for all surface connections on Friday, July 29. The first site will be at the Jackson Police Department precinct...
vicksburgnews.com
Once upon a time, in a small Mississippi town called Satartia…there was a catfish race
Satartia is from the Choctaw and means “Pumpkin Place,” but they must have taken the pumpkins with them because I didn’t see a single one. As one of the oldest non-Native settlements in Mississippi, Satartia is also the smallest, according to people who count that kind of thing. The 2020 census lists 41 residents. The town has had a cotton gin for some time but can brag to its jealous neighbors about the country store that opened up recently.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 3 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
vicksburgnews.com
McCoy’s Building Supply sells Vicksburg location to Home Hardware Center
McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced their plans to sell four store locations to Central Network Retail Group (CNRG). The Mississippi locations in Greenville, Vicksburg, and Laurel, and the Searcy, Arkansas location will be operated by CNRG under the brand Home Hardware Center. The companies expect to finalize the transaction on August 1, 2022.
bobgermanylaw.com
Flora, MS – Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash on Gus Green Rd
The two victims were reportedly traveling in a vehicle on the roadway when the car left the road and hit a tree. Both occupants suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased parties were later identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. Both victims were students at Germantown High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Florence sisters' fight over food ends in stabbing
A Florence woman faces an assault charge after police say she stabbed her sister during a fight over food. Florence Police responded to the 700 block of Prospect Street on Saturday for a welfare check. There, police say, they found a woman "with a small puncture wound to her arm."
vicksburgnews.com
McCaskill takes over as Sports Director of the Vicksburg YMCA
Vicksburg native Melanie McCaskill is headed back to her roots by taking over as the sports director of the Vicksburg YMCA. Introduced to sports at age 6 with tee-ball at the Raworth YMCA, McCaskill excelled in soccer and cross-country in high school. She was a five-year starter on the Missy Gators’ soccer team under Head Coaches Kevin Manton and David Case.
Jackson to auction off vehicles on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a public auction of abandoned and stolen vehicles on Saturday, August 6. Some of the items that will be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. More than 100 items from the evidence vault from the Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) will also be […]
UMMC offers free cancer screenings for qualified women
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said registration is still open for free breast, cervical and oral cancer screenings on August 20. The screenings are for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women. The UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute and the College of American Pathologists Foundation will host the event at the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$8M grant to help transform land along Highway 80 in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An $8 million legislative grant will be used to help transform the land between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 west of Springridge Road in Clinton. According to leaders with Mississippi College (MC), the funding will support the costs associated with site work, construction, and development of streets, street lighting and signals, […]
Physicians swell honor roll of Medical Center elite
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The shoulders of UMMC’s giants must be pretty sore by now. The honor roll of physicians who claim to stand on them lengthened during last week’s Medical Alumni Awards dinner at the Westin Hotel in Jackson. Dr. Helen R. Turner, associate vice chancellor emeritus of UMMC, topped the roster of awardees […]
WAPT
Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding
CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
WLBT
Jackson Council considers expanding ‘go-cup’ district for Belhaven Town Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two years after it was passed, a go-cup district in Belhaven could be expanded. The Jackson City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance expanding the leisure and recreation district for the Belhaven Town Center at its meeting on August 16. Planning and Development Director...
bobgermanylaw.com
Brandon, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-18 & Star Rd
Emergency responders were sent to the crash site, and at least one person was hurt following the accident. All lanes on both sides of the highway near the crash site were closed. The severity and number of resulting injuries have not been disclosed. An ongoing investigation into the cause of...
Woman dies after crash on Bailey Avenue in Jackson
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. They initially said the victim suffered a gunshot wound. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old female died Wednesday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street. When […]
WLBT
Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family cleaned a Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents on Saturday. The Shirley family headed to Shirley Elementary, located at 330 Judy Street, to ensure the building was clean and ready for the upcoming school year. The school was formally known as...
Comments / 0