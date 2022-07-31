BACK TO SCHOOL: School start times

rrobserver.com
Teachers: To make extended learning work, first help students get to school
As many New Mexico public schools choose not to extend their school years, teachers in Alamogordo with decades of experience say for a longer year to make sense, districts should first give students the support they need to be able to make it into the classroom in the first place.
KRQE News 13
Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
rrobserver.com
Students who missed school days due to COVID get meal refunds
Parents and guardians can check whether their child qualified for the latest P-EBT issuance at the VERIFY P-EBT Information section of the Human Services Department’s YesNM portal from August 4 to August 11. For many families, school lunches can be a dent in finances. It is a small thing,...
rrobserver.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Required immunizations
New Mexico law requires that all students attending public schools have the required immunizations before attending school. In order to protect the health of our students and staff, RRPS will strictly enforce its policies on immunizations and school attendance. Students will not be allowed to attend school unless they have completed all required immunizations and provided satisfactory evidence of immunizations or exemptions to the school. Satisfactory evidence includes an immunization card (or copy), a printout from the New Mexico Statewide Immunization Information System (NMSIIS), or a copy from the student’s healthcare provider. Approved immunization exemptions are also acceptable.
New Mexico students who missed class may be eligible for meal funding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT) are designed to help families cover pandemic-related food expenses. Now, New Mexico will send out over $490,000 in P-EBT to pay for meals for students who missed five or more days of school this spring. The state intends the funds to help nearly 6,000 New Mexican students […]
KOAT 7
Back-to-school tax holiday set for this weekend in New Mexico
New Mexico's annual back-to-school tax holiday is set for this weekend. Many back-to-school items will be eligible to purchase from 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 5 through midnight on Aug. 7. The following items are eligible to be purchased tax-free. Clothing and shoes sold for less than $100. Special clothing and...
New Mexico receives over $6 million for workforce training
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some federal money is coming to New Mexico and will help with job training programs. The North Central New Mexico Economic Development District is receiving $6.4 million as part of the Good Jobs Challenge. The money will help create the Northern New Mexico Workforce Integration Network (WIN). This will be a healthcare, […]
New Mexico teachers quit classroom to open marijuana dispensary
A group of middle school teachers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, decided over a happy hour late last year to quit their jobs and open a cannabis dispensary. The big picture: The women are among a small number of Latinas in the U.S. who have opened dispensaries as more states legalize recreational pot.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s pitiful workforce participation rate…updated
The Albuquerque Journal is one of the few media outlets to have caught on to the fact which we’ve been discussing for years, that New Mexico’s workforce participation rate is terrible…and, it got much worse during COVID. The Journal and its sources cited an increase in New Mexicans on SSDI or “disability.”
krwg.org
Fronteras- Mental health awareness in southern New Mexico
Fronteras 1220 - Liz Liano, mental health in New Mexico. This week, the program features a conversation on mental health. Liz Liano, President of the Board of the southern New Mexico affiliate of the National Association on Mental Illness (NAMI) shares how the organization is working to improve mental health awareness in the region.
New Mexico voters information is now posted online
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico voters now have their personal information posted online, for anyone to look at. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver tried to stop that from happening, but lost a legal battle against an out-of-state conservative group called the voter reference foundation. The group’s website says they are are dedicated to […]
What to know about back-to-school tax-free weekend in New Mexico
LAS CRUCES – It’s time for the annual Back-to-School tax holiday weekend. Tax-free shopping is set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, in New Mexico. The weekend, recognized annually, gives shoppers a break from paying taxes on common back-to-school items, such as clothes and electronics. In New Mexico, shoppers don't have to pay gross...
KOAT 7
Legacy Church stirs the pot during election season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since it's election season, public endorsements will try to get you to vote for certain candidates, but some are excluded from doing so. One local church is stirring the political pot, once again. Recently Target 7 received viewer e-mails about Legacy Church Pastor Steve Smotherman. Some...
Gov. backs Luna County Emergency Operations Center with state funding
DEMING – Luna County and City of Deming officials welcomed New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday for an announcement that is expected to benefit both governments and neighboring communities in the near future. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced $2.1 million in state funding has been allocated for a new emergency operations center in Luna County. Members of local law enforcement and first responders were also present for the announcement.
KOAT 7
Virgin Galactic to build astronaut campus and training facility in New Mexico
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. — Virgin Galactic has announced they will move forward with building a new astronaut campus and training facility in Sierra County. The facility will include training facilities, accommodations, tailored experiences, an observatory, wellness center and dining options. The facility will only be available to future astronauts of Virgin Galactic and three of their guests.
State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of […]
hwy.co
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
New Mexico State Forester lifts fire restrictions
SANTA FE, N.M. – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) Forestry Division announces the recIssion of the current Fire Restrictions Order #2022-02 prohibiting smoking, fireworks, campfires, and open fires on all non-municipal, non-federal, and non-tribal lands effective August 01, 2022 at 12:01 p.m. Fire restrictions were put...
New Mexico receives money to clean up abandoned mines
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will get $2.4M to clean up abandoned mines. The money from the infrastructure bill Congress approved last year. States had to apply for the money. The Navajo Nation will also get $1.66M. The federal government asked states and tribes that applied for funding to: Prioritize projects along the President’s Justice40 initiative. […]
kunm.org
Eleven New Mexico counties have high COVID-19 community levels
New Mexico now has 11 counties with high COVID-19 community levels, including Bernalillo and Sandoval. That’s six fewer counties than last week, but large swaths of red on the state map show the continuing surge driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant. Roosevelt County now leads counties in the...
