BACK TO SCHOOL: School start times

New Mexico law requires that all students attending public schools have the required immunizations before attending school. In order to protect the health of our students and staff, RRPS will strictly enforce its policies on immunizations and school attendance. Students will not be allowed to attend school unless they have completed all required immunizations and provided satisfactory evidence of immunizations or exemptions to the school. Satisfactory evidence includes an immunization card (or copy), a printout from the New Mexico Statewide Immunization Information System (NMSIIS), or a copy from the student’s healthcare provider. Approved immunization exemptions are also acceptable.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO