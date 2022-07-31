ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California: Experienced defensive line leads the way for No. 41 Vista Murrieta

By Bodie De Silva
scorebooklive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas

The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norco, CA
Vista, CA
Sports
State
California State
City
Chino Hills, CA
City
Menifee, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
Vista, CA
Football
Vista, CA
Education
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS 8

Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Teams#Broncos#American Football#Highschoolsports#Vista Murrieta#Sblive#The Cif Southern Section#Southwestern League Beat#Sierra Canyon#Division#Tesoro#Air Force#Wr
FOX 5 San Diego

$4.2 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Did you buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Fresno in the last few days? If so, you’ll want to check your ticket to see if you are a winner. The California Lottery reported Saturday morning that a lucky ticket holder woke up with a windfall of money, and maybe a […]
FRESNO, CA
deseret.com

These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits

Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
RIVERSIDE, CA
sandiegoville.com

Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro Owners Open Fast-Casual Taco Machin In San Diego's South County

The owners of South County San Diego destination restaurant Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro have opened a new, fast casual taco shop concept dubbed Taco Machin. In 2006, Luis Peña and his wife Martha Plascencia, along with her celebrity chef brother Javier Plascencia, opened Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro in a shopping plaza in San Diego's South County community of Bonita. The restaurant quickly gained a loyal following for its menu of Mediterranean and Mexican fusion dishes and tapas. In 2015, the Romesco team opened the highly anticipated Bracero Cojina de Raiz in San Diego's Little Italy, but Javier Plascencia left the partnership in fall 2017. The decision was ultimately made to convert the restaurant into a second Romesco location, but that branch shuttered in less than 4 months and is now King & Queen Cantina.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FAA
californiaexaminer.net

Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
localemagazine.com

11 Happy Hour Hotspots in San Diego With Delicious Deals

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and luckily for locals, San Diego is filled with some of the best happy hour hubs in SoCal. From Mexican bites to discounted craft beers, heading down to some of our favorite bars and restaurants for happy hour might just take the cake for a spontaneous night out. Whether you’re planning an evening with the girls or are in need of some after-work bites with your beau, here’s our roundup of San Diego’s best happy hour specials. Happy Hour San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy