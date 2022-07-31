ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depew, NY

Tribute held at fitness center for late musician

By Dan Eastman
 3 days ago

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a Depew fitness studio Sunday, people were getting a workout in to the tune of music from Sara Rogers.

Last month, Rogers was hit and killed while riding her bike. The musician played all around Buffalo.

On Sunday the Shannon Connors Fitness Studio in Depew held a group workout in honor of Rogers, with her music coming through the speakers.

“It is amazing seeing the impact that Sara had in our community and all the people who are in this room are just a small sample of the individuals who love and care about her and her family and the work that she did,” Connors said.

And today began a weeklong donation drive in Sara’s name to benefit GiGi’s Playhouse, an organization that supports people with Down Syndrome. The fitness center works with and Sara volunteered there. You can donate my going to the Found It On 4 tab on our website.

