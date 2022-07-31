Sheriff: Motorcyclist ejected after nearly striking bystander, then hitting vehicle

Two people were thrown off their motorcycle in Johnsburg on Sunday. Investigators say 71-year-old Mark Durea of Wells lost control while trying to turn from State Route 28 onto Friends Road around 11:30 a.m. Durea was airlifted to Albany Med with serious injuries. His spouse, 70-year-old Josephine Durea, was taken...

