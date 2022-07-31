Sheriff: Motorcyclist ejected after nearly striking bystander, then hitting vehicle

cbs6albany.com
Related
4 honored for helping save man’s life after Wilton crash
Two police officers and two civilians were recognized on Wednesday for their roles in helping save the life of a motorcyclist after a crash in Wilton. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said the man's lower leg was severed after the crash on Route 9 on July 29.
Driver in fatal Northway crash denied parole again
Dennis Drue, the drunk, drugged, and serial dangerous driver who killed Shenendehowa Junior Chris Stewart and his best friend Deanna Rivers in a Northway crash back in 2012, will stay behind bars.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after Johnsburg crash
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash in Johnsburg on Sunday morning. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said Mark Duryea, 71, of Wells, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center.
WRGB
Traffic stop ends in several cars being damaged in Troy
Troy, NY (WRGB) — Several cars have been damaged after a crash in Troy. Troy Police say it started with a traffic stop. Police said they observed a white car driving down the street When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled down Fifth Avenue and as a result hit multiple parked cars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrest made after fatal Fulton County house fire
New York State Police have arrested an Oneida County man in connection with a fatal fire in Fulton County. Anthony Dotson Jr., 24, of Yorkville, has been charged with second-degree murder.
NYSP: Fort Edward man shoots at car following him
A Fort Edward man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a long gun at a person who had been following him on Hadley Road in Stone Creek.
WRGB
One dead, five others injured in overnight Albany shootings
Albany, NY — One person is dead and 5 others injured after two shooting incidents Tuesday morning in Albany. Both shootings took place in the early morning hours on Central Avenue. Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Central Avenue just west of Ontario Street for...
Bennington police investigating Pleasant Street homicide
Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Bennington. A 38-year-old man died in a shooting.
1 injured in Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment fire is under investigation in Saratoga Springs. One person was injured, officials confirmed.
mynbc5.com
Man arrested after ramming cars
BETHEL, Vt. — A man was arrested on Monday after he rammed several vehicles in Bethel. Vermont State Police arrested Joel Gouin, 36, after they received a report of a man shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane on Monday around 8 p.m. An investigation determined that...
WRGB
Following a violent 2020, APD and Sheriff's Office continue partnership
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — For more than a year, deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office have been helping the Albany Police Department with efforts to combat crime. Steve Smith, Public Information Officer with the Albany Police Department, says partnerships on all levels— county, state, and federal— are essential to combating crime in the city.
WCAX
Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they found a man dead in Bennington on Wednesday and a suspect is still on the loose. Investigators say they were called to an apartment on Pleasant Street Wednesday morning where they found a 38-year-old man dead with several gunshot wounds. Police have identified...
6 shot, 1 dead after overnight shootings on Central Avenue
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim will not be released until proper notifications have been made, police said.
WNYT
Two people hurt in Warren County motorcycle crash
Two people were thrown off their motorcycle in Johnsburg on Sunday. Investigators say 71-year-old Mark Durea of Wells lost control while trying to turn from State Route 28 onto Friends Road around 11:30 a.m. Durea was airlifted to Albany Med with serious injuries. His spouse, 70-year-old Josephine Durea, was taken...
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Wilton
A Saratoga Springs man is in serious but stable condition after crashing his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle into a trailer on Friday night in Wilton, the Sheriff's Office confirmed. The trailer that the man ran into was being towed by a 2014 Dodge Ram.
Duo allegedly steal phone, drag victim behind car
A Facebook Marketplace exchange almost turned deadly in late July, after a Massachusetts woman and an underage boy stole the cell phone they were being sold, officials said.
Police investigating Montgomery County plane crash
The New York State Police is investigating a plane crash in Montgomery County. Police said the crash happened on July 30 around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Eaker Road in Palatine.
WRGB
Albany man sentenced for mid-day shots fired incident
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been sentenced to 12.5 years in State Prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision for a shots mid-day shot fired incident that happened in 2019. On May 25th, 2022, Jajuan Carden, 33, of Albany pleaded guilty to (1) Count of...
Albany man allegedly lies about stolen cash
An Albany man has been issued an appearance ticket after he allegedly told police $25,000 had been stolen from his bank account when it really hadn't.
Arrest made after teens shot in Gloversville
The Gloversville Police Department has made an arrest after two teens were shot in Gloversville on July 27. Davian McKinnie, 19, was arrested on July 28.
Comments / 1