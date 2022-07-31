Op-Ed: State workers help us all. It’s past time to help them, too

linknky.com
linknky.com
Fund offers way to donate to EKY flood victims
The Kentucky Primary Care Association established a fund for donations to eastern Kentucky flood victims. The association comprises community health centers, rural health clinics, primary care centers, and all other organizations and individuals concerned about access to health care services for the state’s under-served rural and urban populations. “KPCA...
bourboncountycitizen.com
Beshear calls for use of masks at indoor events and in schools
More Covid-19 shots as CDC sees all counties at elevated risk. Kentucky still has 80 of its 120 counties are at the highest risk level for Covid-19, and the state no longer has any counties at a low level, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk map. Last week, seven were rated at low risk.
WTHI
Duke Energy pushes for the second rate increase of the summer; here's how much more they want
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy has requested approval for a rate increase. The company requested a 7.2 percent increase. If the Indiana Utility Regulatory commission approves it, average customers w see about $12 added to their monthly bills. You may remember Duke Energy recently raised rates by 16...
wevv.com
Kentucky's governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of flood victims
On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff. The order was made to honor all Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to recent floods that swept through eastern communities in the state. Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
wevv.com
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
linknky.com
KYTC doles out scholarships to get smart minds into transportation in Kentucky – here’s how they’re doing it
Thirty students representing 22 counties received Kentucky Transportation Cabinet scholarships intended to help them pursue civil engineering and engineering technology degrees. As part of the program, scholarship recipients agree to work for KYTC for a year for every year they received the scholarship. “Gov. Beshear and our cabinet are genuinely...
STOP-Here’s Why You Should Wait To Donate To Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims [VIDEO]
Last week parts of Eastern Kentucky faced one of the worst natural disasters in the history of the Bluegrass State. Many want to help but you need to read this first. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOODING. There are over 3 million people under a flood...
linknky.com
Death toll keeps rising: Update on EKY floods, resources and how to help
Eastern Kentucky is still in emergency mode, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who has already given two updates Monday on how the devastating flooding is affecting the Commonwealth. At least 35 people have now been declared dead, and many more are hurt or without anywhere to live. More than 12,000...
woay.com
Another round of storms strikes Eastern Kentucky amid extreme flooding; President declares a federal disaster
Frankfort, KY (AP)- Eastern Kentucky is still experiencing severe storms while attempting to recover from extreme flooding that has afflicted the area. President Joe Biden declared the flooding a federal disaster to direct relief and recovery efforts to those affected. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reports that the death toll has...
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky school districts report severe flood damage to buildings, communities
The flood damage to eastern Kentucky school buildings and communities is severe and widespread, according to system superintendents who spoke with state officials on a call Monday. “Our community as a whole is devastated,” Letcher County Schools superintendent Denise Yonts said, fighting through tears. Yonts said she knows of at...
linknky.com
Here’s how a Kansas abortion decision could inform what voters will see here in the fall
A measure Kansas voters rejected Wednesday that would have removed the right to abortion from the state’s constitution is similar to one that Kentucky voters will see in November. “Tonight’s results in Kansas are proof once again that abortion rights are a winning issue,” said Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky state...
linknky.com
Kenton County invests in Build and Elevate campaign
The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) created the Build and Elevate Campaign after the pandemic to study what could disrupt growth in the region. The four initiatives outlined in the campaign as ways to avoid growth disruption are:. Data-informed community decision-making. Activate the Northern Kentucky Port Authority. Deliver...
WLKY.com
JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...
linknky.com
Four NKY police sergeants graduate from state academy
Four sergeants from Northern Kentucky police departments graduated last week from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOJCT)’s Academy of Police Supervision. The four officers were among the 24 graduates of class number 90. APS is commonly referred to as the sergeant’s academy. The three-week, 122-hour training program...
WLOS.com
Hearts With Hands volunteers pack food boxes for Kentucky flood victims
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — More rain Monday hampered the search for victims and survivors in areas of Kentucky already hit hard with flooding. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 35, and hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after the region was swamped by nearly a foot of rain.
actionnews5.com
Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
linknky.com
Death toll at 28, cleanup continues after historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Written by Ben Branscum, digital content producer at LEX18. At a press conference on Sunday night in Whitesburg, Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the death toll has risen to 28 Kentuckians who died in the floods. Beshear broke down the deaths by county. Knott County – 15 deaths. Breathitt...
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
Kentucky floods delay return to school
Many schools not damaged by flooding are now being used as distribution centers for emergency aid. WCYB's Kiley Hill reports.Aug. 3, 2022.
