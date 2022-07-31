ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Op-Ed: State workers help us all. It’s past time to help them, too

By Guest Author
linknky.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
linknky.com

Comments / 1

Related
linknky.com

Fund offers way to donate to EKY flood victims

The Kentucky Primary Care Association established a fund for donations to eastern Kentucky flood victims. The association comprises community health centers, rural health clinics, primary care centers, and all other organizations and individuals concerned about access to health care services for the state’s under-served rural and urban populations. “KPCA...
KENTUCKY STATE
bourboncountycitizen.com

Beshear calls for use of masks at indoor events and in schools

More Covid-19 shots as CDC sees all counties at elevated risk. Kentucky still has 80 of its 120 counties are at the highest risk level for Covid-19, and the state no longer has any counties at a low level, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk map. Last week, seven were rated at low risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Kentucky's governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of flood victims

On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff. The order was made to honor all Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to recent floods that swept through eastern communities in the state. Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
wkyufm.org

Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents

Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

KYTC doles out scholarships to get smart minds into transportation in Kentucky – here’s how they’re doing it

Thirty students representing 22 counties received Kentucky Transportation Cabinet scholarships intended to help them pursue civil engineering and engineering technology degrees. As part of the program, scholarship recipients agree to work for KYTC for a year for every year they received the scholarship. “Gov. Beshear and our cabinet are genuinely...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
linknky.com

Kenton County invests in Build and Elevate campaign

The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) created the Build and Elevate Campaign after the pandemic to study what could disrupt growth in the region. The four initiatives outlined in the campaign as ways to avoid growth disruption are:. Data-informed community decision-making. Activate the Northern Kentucky Port Authority. Deliver...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
linknky.com

Four NKY police sergeants graduate from state academy

Four sergeants from Northern Kentucky police departments graduated last week from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOJCT)’s Academy of Police Supervision. The four officers were among the 24 graduates of class number 90. APS is commonly referred to as the sergeant’s academy. The three-week, 122-hour training program...
ERLANGER, KY
actionnews5.com

Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy