Prince William County Police Chief says department needs 100 officers

Undercover police detective shoots man while trying to make arrest in Fairfax County
Police said a man shot by a detective while officers were trying to arrest him Tuesday night should survive his injuries.
Police: Man arrested after shouting threats from apartment balcony with rifle in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An armed man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a barricade situation in Fairfax County, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to Rio Drive, off of Leesburg Pike, in Falls Church before 5:15 p.m. after reports of a man waving a gun.
Woman arrested at Manassas medical center in connection to assault on police officer
A woman was arrested at a Manassas medical facility after police say she assaulted an officer Monday morning.
Police: Man with rifle on balcony in Fairfax County taken into custody
The man whom police said had a rifle on the balcony of an apartment building as he shouted threats Tuesday afternoon was in custody several hours after the situation started.
Police shoot man during arrest near Home Depot in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A man was shot by an officer during an arrest Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. Police said that the officer-involved shooting occurred after detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive. The suspect, police reported, was shot and struck by...
Prince William County employees to get bonuses
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one...
3 people stabbed in Gaithersburg, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are investigating after three people were stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland Wednesday night. According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the stabbing happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. While details regarding the victims are scarce, police have confirmed one...
DC Police host National Night Out amid violent crime surge
WASHINGTON — With violent crime on the rise and coming off of an especially deadly July, Tuesday night D.C. police flooded different pockets of the city not as a show of force, but to let their guard down a little. With a steel drum sound track provided by a...
Man shot, killed in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes seeing a decline in Prince George's County this year. The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Sharon Road, off...
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
DMV police departments experience staffing shortages
VIRGINIA, USA — Like many industries, local police departments are facing staffing issues. Prince William County Police Chief, Pete Newsham says they could use 100 more officers to be fully staffed and Fairfax County has called a staffing emergency. "Across the Commonwealth, we're all suffering from a lack of...
Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
Residents seek answers after 25+ cars hit in tire slashing spree in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Over the past couple of weeks, dozens of cars in D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood have had their tires slashed, and in most cases, it has been multiple tires on each car. One morning, an entire side of parked cars on the 1800 block of Kenyon...
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
One injured after domestic dispute leads to shooting in Fauquier County
A Warrenton woman has been charged with attempted murder following a Sunday night domestic dispute that led to a shooting in Bealeton. Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 9:19 p.m. to a call of a shooting at 7182 Covingtons Corner Road in Bealeton. Upon arrival, they found a victim, identified as Richard Harman, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Jury finds woman guilty of first-degree murder in 2016 Food Lion shooting
A jury last week found a Woodbridge woman guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a 24-year-old Dumfries man during a fight over custody in the parking lot of the Hoadly Road Food Lion. Roberta Brandon, now 29, was found guilty last week and will be sentenced...
Task force gets closer to renaming Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway to route numbers
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Confederate Names Task Force based out of Fairfax has made progress in working toward the renaming of Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson to their route numbers after months of discussion and a call for public input. On Tuesday, the group moved to prepare a resolution for...
Man charged after shooting former tenant during visit in Fairfax County, officials say
VIENNA, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from a story WUSA9 did back in June of 2022. A man is in custody after shooting his roommate in Vienna, Virginia, Saturday afternoon, according to the Fairfax County Police. Officers received a call for a report...
VIDEO: Police release surveillance footage in deadly Woodbridge shooting
Police have released surveillance footage and are offering a $5,000 reward for information in a July 20 shooting in Woodbridge that left one man dead and another wounded. Police were called to the 16600 block of Georgetown Road in the Georgetown Village community at 6:42 p.m. and arrived to find 21-year-old Brian Darnell Marshall II suffering gunshot wounds.
