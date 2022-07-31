City of Janesville begins 2023 revaluation process

www.wclo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wclo.com
Rock County officials seek resident input
Rock County officials are asking residents to take part in a survey to help identify priorities for the county over the next five years. Assistant to the County Administrator Randy Terronez says the survey is important because they’re trying to obtain info about the quality of the services they provide and what is the interaction they have with residents.
superhits935.com
Rochelle officials will not accept the proposal for future use of the Hickory Grove property
The Rochelle city council has decided not to accept the proposal for future use of the Hickory Grove Property. The building was demolished earlier this year along Illinois 251 North near the intersection with Route 38. It totals 2 acres of land. The city received only 1 proposal for the...
wclo.com
Bank of New Glarus acquires First National Bank at Darlington
The Bank of New Glarus acquires First National Bank at Darlington, which has a branch in Gratiot. President and CEO Ron Schaaf says customers of First National Bank at Darlington can expect more mortgage opportunities, more products, and more cash management services. Schaaf says the sale is contingent on regulatory...
Local dental office to offer free service day next month
MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wclo.com
Beloit School District Selects New Interim Superintendent
The School District of Beloit will start the new school year with a new interim superintendent. Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson was approved for the position by the district’s school board during their meeting Tuesday night. Anderson, who got the job following a six-to-one vote, previously worked as superintendent to the Williams Bay and Mount Horeb Area school districts. His official start date on the job was Tuesday. The district’s former superintendent, Dr. Daniel Keyser, served as the Beloit district’s interim superintendent for eight months before he was given the permanent superintendent position in July of 2021. Keyser moved on to become the district administrator for the Stoughton Area School District last spring. The board’s president, Sean Levy, says in a press release that Anderson was selected “…because of his impressive and extensive background, experience, and skill-set.” The district’s executive director of teaching, learning and equity, Theresa Morateck will continue to serve as it superintendent designee while Anderson is working remotely.
wclo.com
SHINE technology submits drug master file to FDA
A Janesville based nuclear technology company has submitted a drug master file with the F-D-A for a radio-pharmaceutical at the forefront of precision cancer treatment. General Manager for Therapeutics Chris Vessell says Shine Technologies intends to produce Lu-177 with more common materials so that they don’t have to go through countries like Russia to get the rare earth elements needed.
WISN
Pick 'n Save store in Brookfield to close
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pick 'n Save is closing one of its Brookfield stores. The location at Ruby Isle will be closed by Sept. 3, the ownership group confirmed to WISN 12 News. Pick 'n Save said the store's 78 employees were told last week about the closure and that they will be offered jobs at other Pick 'n Save/Metro Market stores.
Call for Action: Dozens of customers complain of contractor’s work
MADISON, Wis. — When a company wrongs its customers, who is there to hold them accountable?. We asked that question of our Call for Action team after it received dozens of complaints from consumers who said a contractor used three different companies to promise work that was never finished or wasn’t finished right.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton City Council approves DOT cost-sharing Hwy. 51 project
The bad news is Highway 51 is going to be torn up in a big way. The good news is Stoughton area residents have until 2026 to get ready for it. Stoughton City Council members approved two cost-sharing projects with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation at their Tuesday, July 26 meeting for the reconstruction of the highway from Harrison Street to County B, planned to begin in 2026. According to Council notes, the project will “address existing safety conditions, travel demand, pavement conditions, bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, and long-term planning and corridor conservation.”
spotonillinois.com
How many Winnebago County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?
In Winnebago County, 93 percent of black third grade students failed the 2021 state math exam. This means 93 percent of black third graders are not proficient at math, which is considered a core skill for later success in life. These students struggle with quickly adding and subtracting,... ★ FURTHER...
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
wclo.com
Groups raising money for mountain bike trail in Janesville
The Janesville Velo Club teams up with the City of Janesville, Rock Trail Coalition, and Michael’s Cycles to raise money for a mountain bike trail and skills area at Palmer Park. Velo Club spokesperson Paul Murphy says $55,000 has already been raised out of a $260,000 goal. Donations toward...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlip.com
Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
Dane County residents indicted by federal grand jury over gun purchase
MADISON, Wis. — A pair of Dane County residents were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on charges related to a firearm purchase. Taylor Kratochwill-Loomis, 21, of DeForest is charged with two counts of making false statements, and Deontrae McIntosh, 18, of Sun Prairie is charged with two counts of causing her to make false statements.
Janesville tattoo shop inks pro-choice designs on 100 customers for nationwide fundraiser
Janesville, Wis. – The fight for abortion access has taken on many stages, courtrooms, capitol steps and on Sunday a tattoo shop in Janesville. Tattoo Obscura was one of 150 shops in 40 states across the country participating in the ‘My Body, My Choice’ flash fundraiser. Customers...
nbc15.com
Janesville students offered city bus training as school transportation option
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville middle and high school students will have the opportunity to learn how to use the city’s bus system to get to and from their schools, the city’s school district announced Monday. The School District of Janesville revealed a partnership with the Janesville Transit...
veronapress.com
Costco Wholesale set to open Aug. 17
A little over two years after the company submitted its plans to the City of Verona to build a warehouse at the southeast corner of County Hwys. M and PB, Costco Wholesale is set to open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Issaquah, Washington-headquartered chain of membership-only retail...
wclo.com
Janesville School District and City of Janesville partner on transit training
The Janesville Transit System is collaborating the School District of Janesville on a bus transit training program. Transit Director Rebecca Smith says families need to register by August 12th in order to attend training at their specific school on August 17th. An additional family informational night will take place on...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
Comments / 0