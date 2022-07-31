ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Big Tyler Road closed in Tyler Mtn. after 2-vehicle crash

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxNDw_0gzp3oqj00

TYLER MOUNTAIN, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Big Tyler Road is closed at this time after a two-vehicle accident.

The crash was at Big Tyler Road and Washington Street West in Tyler Mountain.

Metro says emergency responders are assessing someone for injuries, but there is no information on the severity.

Metro has no estimation on how long the road will be closed.

Responders include Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Dunbar Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority.

13 News will update this story as details come in.

