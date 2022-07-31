ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Excitement Over Investing in Cryptocurrency Tinged With Fear of Big Slide

By Michelle Quinn
Voice of America
 3 days ago
www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice of America

Nigerians Turn to Crypto Assets as Currency Weakens

Abuja, Nigeria — Cryptocurrency experts say Nigerians are hedging against the drop in value of their currency, the naira, by trading more dollar-denominated digital assets. The naira has been falling to new lows on the black market in Nigeria, Africa's largest and most populated economy. But experts say investing in cryptocurrency is also driving the Nigerian currency's devaluation.
BUSINESS
Voice of America

Chinese Subsidiary of British Investment Bank Now Includes Communist Party Committee

Washington — British bank and financial services giant HSBC, a longtime presence in East Asia, has become the first foreign lender to install a Chinese Communist Party committee in its investment banking subsidiary in China. HSBC's China investment bank, HSBC Qianhai Securities, established a CCP committee after the lender...
ECONOMY
Voice of America

LogOn: Texas Town Welcomes Bitcoin Mining

A rural town in central Texas is home to the largest bitcoin mining facility in North America, bringing jobs and a renewed vitality to the community. But the operations are part of a volatile new industry that has raised concerns about its energy use and investor risk. Deana Mitchell has the story.
TEXAS STATE
Voice of America

Swiss Re: Natural Disaster Losses Hit $72 bn in First Half 2022

Total economic losses caused by natural disasters hit an estimated $72 billion in the first half of 2022, fueled by storms and floods, Swiss reinsurance giant Swiss Re estimated Tuesday. Though the figure is lower than the $91 billion estimate for the first six months of 2021, it is close...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Voice of America

Biden Celebrates Semiconductor Legislation to Boost US Competitiveness Against China

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden virtually joined Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday to celebrate the CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to boost U.S. competitiveness against China by allocating billions of dollars toward domestic semiconductor manufacturing and scientific research. "This bill makes it clear the world's leading innovation will...
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice of America

China Using Sri Lanka's Indebtedness to Show Military Muscle

NEW DELHI — China has dispatched a military ship to Sri Lanka's port city of Hambantota in the midst of the rapidly changing political situation in the island nation. The move has raised questions about whether China is trying to establish a strong military presence on Sri Lanka's Indian Ocean coast.
INDIA
Voice of America

Pelosi Set to Visit Taiwan, Defying China

Seoul, South Korea — A U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to arrive late Tuesday in Taiwan, defying warnings by China, which has threatened a military response to the visit. Pelosi will arrive around 10:30 p.m. local time, according to Taiwanese media reports. She...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Uzbeks, Kyrgyz See Railway With China as Potential Economic Boost

Washington — The latest talks between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have renewed hopes that an ambitious planned railway linking these central Asian countries may finally become a reality. But the history of this project is filled with two decades of false starts and dashed expectations. Following a July 30...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Voa
Voice of America

Pelosi Meets With Taiwan President, Lawmakers

Seoul, South Korea — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday her delegation of lawmakers was visiting Taiwan “to make unequivocally clear that we will not abandon Taiwan.”. “Now, more than ever, America’s solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, and that’s the message we are bringing here, today,” Pelosi...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy