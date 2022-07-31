Excitement Over Investing in Cryptocurrency Tinged With Fear of Big Slide

www.voanews.com
Voice of America
Nigerians Turn to Crypto Assets as Currency Weakens
Abuja, Nigeria — Cryptocurrency experts say Nigerians are hedging against the drop in value of their currency, the naira, by trading more dollar-denominated digital assets. The naira has been falling to new lows on the black market in Nigeria, Africa's largest and most populated economy. But experts say investing in cryptocurrency is also driving the Nigerian currency's devaluation.
Voice of America
Chinese Subsidiary of British Investment Bank Now Includes Communist Party Committee
Washington — British bank and financial services giant HSBC, a longtime presence in East Asia, has become the first foreign lender to install a Chinese Communist Party committee in its investment banking subsidiary in China. HSBC's China investment bank, HSBC Qianhai Securities, established a CCP committee after the lender...
Voice of America
LogOn: Texas Town Welcomes Bitcoin Mining
A rural town in central Texas is home to the largest bitcoin mining facility in North America, bringing jobs and a renewed vitality to the community. But the operations are part of a volatile new industry that has raised concerns about its energy use and investor risk. Deana Mitchell has the story.
Voice of America
Swiss Re: Natural Disaster Losses Hit $72 bn in First Half 2022
Total economic losses caused by natural disasters hit an estimated $72 billion in the first half of 2022, fueled by storms and floods, Swiss reinsurance giant Swiss Re estimated Tuesday. Though the figure is lower than the $91 billion estimate for the first six months of 2021, it is close...
Voice of America
Biden Celebrates Semiconductor Legislation to Boost US Competitiveness Against China
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden virtually joined Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday to celebrate the CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to boost U.S. competitiveness against China by allocating billions of dollars toward domestic semiconductor manufacturing and scientific research. "This bill makes it clear the world's leading innovation will...
Voice of America
China Using Sri Lanka's Indebtedness to Show Military Muscle
NEW DELHI — China has dispatched a military ship to Sri Lanka's port city of Hambantota in the midst of the rapidly changing political situation in the island nation. The move has raised questions about whether China is trying to establish a strong military presence on Sri Lanka's Indian Ocean coast.
Voice of America
Pelosi Set to Visit Taiwan, Defying China
Seoul, South Korea — A U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to arrive late Tuesday in Taiwan, defying warnings by China, which has threatened a military response to the visit. Pelosi will arrive around 10:30 p.m. local time, according to Taiwanese media reports. She...
Voice of America
Uzbeks, Kyrgyz See Railway With China as Potential Economic Boost
Washington — The latest talks between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have renewed hopes that an ambitious planned railway linking these central Asian countries may finally become a reality. But the history of this project is filled with two decades of false starts and dashed expectations. Following a July 30...
Voice of America
Pelosi Meets With Taiwan President, Lawmakers
Seoul, South Korea — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday her delegation of lawmakers was visiting Taiwan “to make unequivocally clear that we will not abandon Taiwan.”. “Now, more than ever, America’s solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, and that’s the message we are bringing here, today,” Pelosi...
China prepares live-fire military exercises; Taiwan defence ministry hit by cyber attack – live
Taiwan defence ministry said its website suffered cyber attacks and went offline temporarily on Thursday, ahead of Beijing’s expected live-fire drills around island
