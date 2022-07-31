ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

A fans dream come true as Dew Tour unlocks Des Moines course Sunday

By Justin Surrency
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4RsR_0gzp3Inb00

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you can see it you can be it.

“Seeing them skate and trying their best to win,” said seven-year-old Amaya Mohammed from Calgary, Alberta Canada.

For Ethan Peterson from Ankeny, skating on the actual DEW Tour competition course Sunday was a dream come true.

“It’s scary but it is a good experience too,” he said.

With the Dew Tour complete, officials gave the public a limited opportunity to drop in by unlocking the course.

“This park is here but there are some special Mountain Dew obstacles that will be gone by today so to be able to share that with the community and watch the kids skate it, it’s amazing,” said pro skater and team MTN Dew skate team member Sean Malto.

Thousands of eyes were on the athletes during the competition but come Sunday the Kansas City native was just another skater at the park.

Malto said, “it’s just an incredible experience. An incredible thing to share and that’s what it is all about, inspiring the next generation.”

The moment Ethan had to share with Malto was not lost on the young 13-year-old who scored an autograph.

“Some of these people I actually look up to and it’s just an honor to be in the skate park and seeing all these people enjoying it,” said Ethan.

While the hat may wear with age, those memories will never fade.

“It was worth it and we will always cherish those moments,” Ethan said.

Amaya can now add a professional competition course to her skateboard’s passport.

“The most I can do is an ollie a two stair,” she said.

The skatepark cathedral became a Sunday fellowship for all regardless of title. Olympian and world bronze medalist Mariah Duran handed out cash for completed tricks during a special “Tricks for Cash,” event on the DEW Tour course was a pinch-me moment for skateboarders young and old.

“I’ve come to tears a couple times skating across the bridge rolling up to the DEW Tour seeing the crowd,” said Kevin Jones who owns Subsect Skate Shop in Des Moines.

Jones said the DEW Tour’s commitment to the community with opportunities like unlocking the course are priceless.

“They feel like they are involved in the show. They just didn’t go to the show they were a part of the show. So that just lasts with them so much longer than just watching the contest,” Jones said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Dew Tour empowers Iowa skateboarding community

DES MOINES, IOWA — Kids often look up to sporting figures as idols, icons and their heroes. And the same applies still for skateboarding professionals The Dew Tour just wrapped up it’s second year in a row at Lauridsen Skatepark in downtown and it’s helping metro kids grow their love for the sport. “Yeah it […]
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Ask Axios: Why are eagles dropping fish at Principal Park?

Question: My husband has been to two noon games (at Principal Park) this year and both had a fish fall onto the field after being dropped by an eagle. How many fish fall on the field in a year? — Sara Thies, DSMState of play: The park, which is home to the Iowa Cubs, is located at the confluence of the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers and serves as the home base for lots of eagles.Michael Gartner tells Axios that he's unaware of any eagle-fish drops in the more than 20 years that he owned the team before selling it last year. Yes, but: Sam Bernabe, the Iowa Cubs' general manager, says it happened at least once this season.A player initially thought a spectator had thrown the fish at him over the centerfield wall, Bernabe said.💬 Our thought bubble: The eagle just wants to play. Recruit that bird.What we're watching: The Iowa Cubs play Tuesday-Sunday home games for the next two weeks.Take your glove. You make catch a ball or you may catch a fish.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
Ankeny, IA
Sports
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

How Iowans are keeping cool in a heat wave

DES MOINES, IOWA — A heat wave across the country is leaving people looking for solutions to stay cool and find relief from the hot summer sun. In Des Moines, the Salvation Army Citadel and Worship opened their doors to anyone and everyone looking to sit in air conditioning. “I looked at my phone and […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Dew Tour back in Des Moines this weekend for the second year

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Dew Tour is returning to Des Moines this weekend for its second year. The skateboarding competition held at Lauridsen Skatepark is free, open to the public, and family-friendly. The tour kicks off Friday at 3:00 p.m. and runs until 10:00 p.m. Saturday the tour runs from 2:00 p.m. to 10 […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Fireworks to light up Iowa Speedway during weeklong convention

NEWTON, Iowa – Sparks will be flying at the Iowa Speedway, but not with racecars. Pyrotechnics Guild International is holding its convention at the racetrack. More than 1200 fireworks enthusiasts are in Newton this week to show off their skills, learn from others in the industry, and teach the next generation. “Watching a 10-year-old build their […]
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

Cyclone QB Dekkers ready for his shot

Iowa State redshirt sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers takes over the most important position on the Cyclone football team. Dekkers watched and learned as Brock Purdy rewrote the Iowa State record book. Now Purdy’s with the 49ers, and Dekkers is ready for his shot. John Sears reports from Ames. Photo: AP
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Duran
WHO 13

FaceOff: Kinnick doc, Biliew, Barkley stays, Niang, Clark cards

This week during FaceOff, we discuss the upcoming Kinnick documentary headed by our friend Scott Siepker, Omaha Biliew’s commitment to Iowa State, Charles Barkley choosing TNT over LIV Golf, Georges Niang’s community goodwill and Caitlin Clark trading cards. Keith Murphy and Mark Freund go back and forth.
AMES, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball: Estrella and Sandfort Enjoy Visit

Fran McCaffery and his Iowa Hawkeyes hosted two big-time basketball recruits the weekend of July 30th. Pryce Sandfort had the short trip from Waukee, Iowa, while JP Estrella hails from Maine and now New Hampshire. Sandfort and Estrella would join Iowa’s 2023 class that already includes Owen Freeman and Brock Harding.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Johnston LLWS baseball stars all grown up

Johnston – Six years ago Johnston little league made it to the Little League World Series and had one of the best runs ever for a team from Iowa, going 2-2. Many of those Johnston stars recently helped lead the Dragons to a state title as Seniors in high school. John Sears has the story.
JOHNSTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dew Tour#Alberta#Canada
WHO 13

MidAmerican Rec Plex hosts metro’s first esport tournament

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Video gamers from across the state competed in an esports tournament on Saturday. Event organizers say it’s the first tournament of it’s kind in the metro. High schoolers and college students competed against each other in the first-person shooter game Valorant. The tournament was hosted by Cobratype Computers, a company […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage

(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State receiver Hutchinson savors another college season

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A broken thumb suffered last season may prove to be a blessing for the Iowa State football team and receiver Xavier Hutchinson. The Jacksonville, Fla., native established himself as one of the Big 12’s premier pass catchers in 2020 and 2021, but his hopes of entering the NFL took a hit […]
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW grad Joel Sampson transferring to Simpson for next step in baseball journey

(Avoca) After two years at Southwestern Community College in Creston, former AHSTW baseball player Joel Sampson will continue his career at a four year program. Simpson College will be the site for the remainder of Sampson’s eligibility. “I decided to pick this school ultimately because it was the one that felt right. Prayed about it and thought about it a lot and obviously it is a big decision where you are going to spend the rest of your collegiate career, so I’m very happy with it and it all just felt right.”
INDIANOLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Hot-air-balloon hits power line during National Balloon Classic

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A hot-air-balloon hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m. The pilot in command immediately landed the balloon after the incident. Three passengers along with the pilot were evaluated […]
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

‘The Wall That Heals’ honors Native American Vietnam Veterans in Iowa

TAMA, Iowa — “The Wall That Heals”, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Tama. The Meskwaki Settlement School is hosting the display and will be open to the public for free 24-hours a day.  “The Wall That Heals” honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. […]
TAMA, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Latin King property sold to New Jersey real estate investment trust

A New Jersey-based real estate investment trust has purchased property on which the popular Latin King restaurant is located, Polk County real estate records show. SCF RC Funding IV LLC paid Latin King RE LLC $2.15 million for the property, located at 2200 Hubbell Ave. in Des Moines (pictured). The 1.7-acre parcel includes the one-story, 8,872-square-foot building in which the landmark restaurant is located.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy