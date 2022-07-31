A fans dream come true as Dew Tour unlocks Des Moines course Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you can see it you can be it.

“Seeing them skate and trying their best to win,” said seven-year-old Amaya Mohammed from Calgary, Alberta Canada.

For Ethan Peterson from Ankeny, skating on the actual DEW Tour competition course Sunday was a dream come true.

“It’s scary but it is a good experience too,” he said.

With the Dew Tour complete, officials gave the public a limited opportunity to drop in by unlocking the course.

“This park is here but there are some special Mountain Dew obstacles that will be gone by today so to be able to share that with the community and watch the kids skate it, it’s amazing,” said pro skater and team MTN Dew skate team member Sean Malto.

Thousands of eyes were on the athletes during the competition but come Sunday the Kansas City native was just another skater at the park.

Malto said, “it’s just an incredible experience. An incredible thing to share and that’s what it is all about, inspiring the next generation.”

The moment Ethan had to share with Malto was not lost on the young 13-year-old who scored an autograph.

“Some of these people I actually look up to and it’s just an honor to be in the skate park and seeing all these people enjoying it,” said Ethan.

While the hat may wear with age, those memories will never fade.

“It was worth it and we will always cherish those moments,” Ethan said.

Amaya can now add a professional competition course to her skateboard’s passport.

“The most I can do is an ollie a two stair,” she said.

The skatepark cathedral became a Sunday fellowship for all regardless of title. Olympian and world bronze medalist Mariah Duran handed out cash for completed tricks during a special “Tricks for Cash,” event on the DEW Tour course was a pinch-me moment for skateboarders young and old.

“I’ve come to tears a couple times skating across the bridge rolling up to the DEW Tour seeing the crowd,” said Kevin Jones who owns Subsect Skate Shop in Des Moines.

Jones said the DEW Tour’s commitment to the community with opportunities like unlocking the course are priceless.

“They feel like they are involved in the show. They just didn’t go to the show they were a part of the show. So that just lasts with them so much longer than just watching the contest,” Jones said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.