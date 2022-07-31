ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pat Carroll, voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dies

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6crt_0gzp3F9Q00

(NEXSTAR) – Actor Pat Carroll died Saturday in her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, multiple news outlets reported Sunday. She was 95 years old.

Her voice is familiar to generations thanks to her role as villainous sea creature Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Carroll’s acting career spanned film, television and the stage.

By the time she took away Ariel’s voice in the 1989 animated “Little Mermaid,” Carroll had dozens of acting credits to her name dating back to the 1940s. Carroll had a recurring role on the sitcom “Make Room for Daddy” and made regular appearances on sketch and variety shows, like the “The Carol Burnett Show.” She won an Emmy award for her work on the sketch comedy series “Caesar’s Hour” in 1957.

‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols dies at 89, son says

Her voice acting as Ursula may not have won her any prestigious awards, but Carroll’s voice did earn her a Grammy in 1981. She won in the category for Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama Recording, for her reading of “Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein.”

Carroll died of pneumonia, her daughter told The Hollywood Reporter .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BItPb_0gzp3F9Q00
    Pat Carroll attends The Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences Presents “Retire From Showbiz? No Thanks!” at Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Conference Centre on January 31, 2013 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJSdN_0gzp3F9Q00
    Actresses Jodi Benson and Pat Carroll , who voiced the roles of Ursula and Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” are reunited at the all-new attraction “The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure” at Disney’s California Adventure park on June 1, 2011 in Anaheim, California. The first-ever attraction based on the classic Disney film opens June 3, 2011. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

No plans for a public memorial have been announced, according to Deadline .

Two other notable celebrity deaths were also announced Sunday. NBA great Bill Russell passed away at age 88, his family announced. “Star Trek” actress and trailblazer Nichelle Nichols died at 89, her son said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
Fox 46 Charlotte

Detectives: Alabama girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) –  Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home along CR 34. Investigators are calling the 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for […]
DADEVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Gertrude Stein
Person
Jodi Benson
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Pat Carroll
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 men found dead in Statesville motel room, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were found dead in a hotel room in Statesville Monday evening, according to police. Authorities said officers responded to a report of two people unresponsive at a Motel 6 on Morland Drive around 7:45 p.m. on August 1. When officers arrived, they said they found two men, […]
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Mermaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox 46 Charlotte

Drug stash seized from Conover man’s home, sheriff says

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug stash was seized when a warrant was executed on a Conover man’s home, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies served a warrant on 29-year-old Conover resident Dustin Cooke on Monday at a home on Raleigh Street. During a search 5 pounds of marijuana, 29 […]
CONOVER, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy