SYSA holds successful field day event and giveaway

Credit: SYSA

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Youth Sports Association held a successful field day event and give away for 125 kids on Sunday.

The event was held in collaboration with Amazon, which surprised participants with free basketballs, soccer balls, and other sports equipment to take home.

Representative Marcus Riccelli, who serves the 3rd Legislative District, was in attendance at the event.

“In my youth, sports were integral to teaching me about hard work, leadership, and cooperation,” said Rep. Riccelli, “Because of organizations like SYSA and support from Amazon, our next generation of Spokanites are learning these valuable lessons and are developing a strong foundation for their futures.”

The event also included food from Rosauers Grocery Stores and lunch provided by Good ‘Dilla and Nom Nom Convenience stores.

“Youth sports is one area where we are still able to instill a sense of normalcy and play in a generation that has been forever affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Randy Schwaegler, Executive Director of Spokane Youth Sports Association. “Amazon’s generosity ensures that our youth can access high-quality athletic programs and develop into healthy adults.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.