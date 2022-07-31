EAA AirVenture 2022 has record-breaking year

fox11online.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin teachers spending hundreds more on back-to-school shopping
(WLUK) -- Schools are starting to feel the impact of inflation. Teachers around Northeast Wisconsin say they're spending more on classroom supplies. Rebekah Lehman is in her fourth year teaching first grade at Valley Christian School in Oshkosh. She's felt the inflation on her back-to-school bill. “Yeah, some of us...
wearegreenbay.com
Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
generalaviationnews.com
Pictures of the Day: That’s a wrap for AirVenture 2022
Questions From the Cockpit Columnist William E Dubois sent in these photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022, which ended July 31. Next year’s AirVenture is slated for July 24-July 30, 2023. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s newest restaurant started with pop-up dinners, now has physical location
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to try some new food? Well Parm WI is now open and ready to serve pizza ‘unlike anything in Oshkosh’. Parm WI had its grand opening on August 1 and with the support of the community business is going ‘well’. Officially, the restaurant opened on July 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Dentistry student from Hortonville killed in Marquette Interchange crash
MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- A 22-year-old Hortonville man was hit and killed in the Marquette Interchange near 16th St. on I-94. Officials say a man was found laying outside a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He died at the scene. In a letter to Marquette University Students, President Dr. Michael Lovell...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Parks Department to relocate to prepare for new building
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Parks Department is set to relocate to the Water Distribution building. As part of the move, the department's office will closed Aug. 10. The relocation is being done in preparation for the new Parks Administration and Operations Building. Construction for the project will begin this fall and is expected to last 12-13 months.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley job market looks favorable for laid-off Neenah Foundry workers
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- More than 100 Neenah Foundry workers will soon be looking for new jobs. The company announced Monday that it would be laying off production workers, supervisors and corporate staff. The move follows the company selling its Heavy Truck Market last July. Fox Valley Workforce Development Board...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Green Bay and Fox Valley Boys & Girls Clubs receive STEM grants
(WLUK) -- A grant is providing two area Boys & Girls Clubs with increased access to STEM learning experiences. UScellular is giving $60,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Green Bay and the Fox Valley to support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs. Each...
WBAY Green Bay
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The winning ticket for that massive $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot from Friday’s drawing was sold in Illinois, but Wisconsin has a new millionaire courtesy of that same lottery drawing. Someone purchased a $1 million Mega Millions ticket Friday, July 29, at Lighthouse Corner Mobil,...
Enjoy the Summer Harvest: Blueberry Picking in Northeast Wisconsin
One of the best parts of summer is fresh, locally grown berries! While strawberry picking is a well-known and beloved summer tradition, did you know we also have some farms in our area that offer pick-your-own blueberries? Blueberry picking is the best! You don’t have to crouch to pick, and there are branches accessible for both big and small. Plus, you get a nutrient-packed treat to munch on while you work. And, there is minimal prep work once you get them home! Bring on the blueberry jams, pies, muffins, and pancakes, we’ve got all the details you need to get out there and reap a bountiful harvest.
Fox11online.com
Crossing guards needed in Neenah
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A new school year is about a month away. That means the return of school buses and kids walking to school. Crossing guards help ensure youngsters safely cross busy streets. Officer Joe Benoit, the Community Policing Coordinator with the Neenah Police Department joined Good Day Wisconsin Tuesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
Store in NE Wisconsin sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket
MADISON, Wis. — The winning ticket for Friday’s near-record Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in Wisconsin, but someone in the northeastern part of the state did win $1 million. In a news release Monday, the Wisconsin Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold at the Lighthouse...
whby.com
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
Fox11online.com
Free school lunches to come to an end
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is ending a COVID waiver that was used in schools for the last two and a half years. This waiver made it possible for everyone to receive free lunch. Ashwaubenon is one of many school districts affected nationwide. “Meals will be going...
Fox11online.com
Bay Port excited to be practicing, and also has high hopes
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The high school football regular season is two-and-a-half weeks away and Tuesday marked the first day of practice for teams around the state. One of those teams, Bay Port, was happy to be back and has high expectations for the season after going 10-2 last season. "First...
wtaq.com
Kaukauna Man Wins $1 Million in Mega Millions Record-Setting Lottery
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Kaukauna man won big on Friday with the Mega Millions lottery, though he didn’t win the $1.337 billion jackpot. While the winning ticket for the record-setting jackpot was sold in Illinois, there were winners across the nation. The billion-dollar jackpot was the third largest jackpot prize in U.S. history.
Fox11online.com
Golden House unveils plans to build larger facility
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A facility that makes a difference in the lives of domestic abuse survivors is getting bigger. Golden House announced its plans Wednesday to build a larger facility in Green Bay. Since 1993, Golden House has operated a facility at 1120 University Avenue that includes an emergency...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Gas leak contained in Waushara County
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wautoma Police Department has given an update on the gas leak at a closed-down gas station in the City of Wautoma. According to an update on the Facebook post, WE Energies crews were able to stop the leak and the area is now safe to return to.
Comments / 0