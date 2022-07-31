Disney Cruise Line launches ‘Wishes Set Sail’ initiative for local youth Disney Cruise Line launches the‘ Wishes Set Sail’ initiative for local youth in Brevard County. (Disney Cruise Line/Disney Cruise Line)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Disney Cruise Line launched its youth empowerment “Wishes Set Sail” campaign Friday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

In honor of the Disney Wish’s first season, the Disney Cruise Line announced they will first provide funding to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida in Brevard County.

Captain Minnie Mouse and Disney Ambassador Ali Manion visited the Cocoa Branch of the BGCCF to celebrate the launch of the campaign.

The program aims to inspire young people to pursue nautical and hospitality careers by supporting education and career development.

“Our hope is that this donation will empower local students and help their wishes set sail,” said Sharon Siskie, Disney Cruise Line senior vice president and general manager.

The Walt Disney Co. has partnered with the Brevard County community for 25 years.

“We are truly thankful for our continued partnership with Disney Cruise Line, particularly as we look to create new initiatives that will spark our members’ interest in our programs,” said RaQuel Hinton, senior service director for the organization’s Cocoa Branch.

In total, the Disney Cruise Line will distribute $400,000 to local youth initiatives in port cities.

©2022 Cox Media Group