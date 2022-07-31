ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banana Boat issues sunscreen recall, could contain carcinogens

By Megan Viecelli
 3 days ago
Banana Boat issued a voluntary recall for its Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray, SPF 30 aerosol sprays because tests found trace levels of the carcinogen benzene.

The recall is for three batches of the sunscreen, with expiration dates of December 2022, February 2023 and April 2024.

UPC # Description Lot Code Expiration Size
0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20016AF December 2022 6 oz.
0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20084BF February 2023 6 oz.
0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 21139AF April 2024 6 oz.

Banana Boat says no other batches of any product, before or after these three batches, are involved in the recall.

The parent company, Edgewell, says it has not received any adverse events related to the recall.

Edgewell says it issued the recall out of “an abundance of caution.”

If you have this product, do not use it, throw it away and call Edgewell at 1-888-686-3988 for a refund.

For more information, click here .

