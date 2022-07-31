Banana Boat issues sunscreen recall, could contain carcinogens
Banana Boat issued a voluntary recall for its Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray, SPF 30 aerosol sprays because tests found trace levels of the carcinogen benzene.
The recall is for three batches of the sunscreen, with expiration dates of December 2022, February 2023 and April 2024.
|UPC #
|Description
|Lot Code
|Expiration
|Size
|0-79656-04041-8
|Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30
|20016AF
|December 2022
|6 oz.
|0-79656-04041-8
|Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30
|20084BF
|February 2023
|6 oz.
|0-79656-04041-8
|Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30
|21139AF
|April 2024
|6 oz.
Banana Boat says no other batches of any product, before or after these three batches, are involved in the recall.
The parent company, Edgewell, says it has not received any adverse events related to the recall.
Edgewell says it issued the recall out of “an abundance of caution.”
If you have this product, do not use it, throw it away and call Edgewell at 1-888-686-3988 for a refund.
For more information, click here .
