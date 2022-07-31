ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family turns day 3 of Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour into tribute ride after crash

By Hannah Riffell
 3 days ago
Sunday was supposed to be the third day of of the Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour , an annual cycling event that raises money for Michigan children facing serious illness, but this year's ride was canceled after a deadly crash.

Two riders were killed and three more got hurt after an SUV hit them during the ride Saturday.

Amy Schoenjohn-Yahara's family has been involved with Make-A-Wish for years. She said her son often gives out medals at the end of the ride.

When they heard that the third day of this year's bike tour was canceled, the family decided to go for a ride of their own in honor of Saturday's crash victims.

In a Facebook post, the Yahara family thanked the sponsors of the 2022 Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour, while also sending prayers for those affected by the crash.

