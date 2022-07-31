Five people injured in two-vehicle crash near Akeley

www.valleynewslive.com
Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it
PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
3 People Injured in ATV Crash in Rural Motley
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says alcohol and speed contributed to an ATV crash on Saturday that injured three people, with two of them being seriously injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 AM in rural Motley. An ATV had rolled several times into the ditch and struck some trees.
2 airlifted, another injured in central Minnesota ATV crash
Two 20-year-olds were airlifted to hospitals and a 19-year-old was taken to a medical center ambulance after an ATV crash Saturday in rural Motley, Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 12:41 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave. SW in Meadow Brook Township.
Elbow Lake Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash near Vergas
VERGAS (KDLM/KBRF) – An Elbow Lake man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a lake, Friday. Around 10 a.m., Friday, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a motorcycle that had crashed into the water on Co Hwy 4 South West of Vergas, MN.
Man killed in motorcycle crash south of Bemidji
A motorcyclist was killed after crashing in Hubbard County late Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 43-year-old Chad M. Nelson, of Bemidji, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northwest on Hwy. 200 near Hwy. 71 in Hendrickson Township around 11:30 p.m. when he entered the shoulder and crashed into the ditch.
3 injured in ATV crash in Cass County
MEADOW BROOK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three people were injured after an ATV crash in Cass County early Saturday morning.According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave SW in Meadow Brook Township.The ATV apparently left the roadway before rolling several times into the ditch and striking a number of trees.A 20-year-old man from Motley, who was driving the ATV, was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities-area hospital with serious injuries.Two other passengers -- a 20-year-old woman from Elk River and a 19-year-old man from Motley -- also sustained injuries in the crash.Initial investigation indicates that alcohol and speed were likely contributing factors in the crash.
Elbow Lake man who crashed motorcycle Friday morning identified
VERGAS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an Elbow Lake man who died after crashing his motorcycle into Lawrence Lake near Vergas Friday morning. He was 70-year-old George Hough. A witness saw Hough cross the center line of County Hwy....
Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
(Hendrickson Township, MN)--Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Bemidji man in Hubbard County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding on Highway 200 near Hendrickson Township late Saturday night when his motorcycle went into a ditch and rolled. Troopers say Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Detroit Lakes man dies after Fargo interstate crash
FARGO (KFGO) – A Detroit Lakes man has died of injuries suffered in a fiery pickup-semi collision Friday afternoon on I-94 in Fargo. A death notice says 71-year-old Reed Satrom died Monday, August 1. Satrom was driving the pickup that ran into the back of a semi which had slowed while approaching road construction on the interstate in Moorhead. Satrom’s passenger, 53-year-old Everett Northup also of Detroit Lakes, suffered serious injuries. Satrom was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital following the crash. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
Elderly Bemidji Woman Severely Injured in Hit-and-Run
On Saturday July 30th at approximately 11:00 p.m., an unknown driver struck a Bemidji woman. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 197 and Paul Bunyan Drive when it struck 64-year-old Juanita Tesar. The victim sustained life threatening injuries. Currently, there is no known...
Man arrested after stealing Bagley police car
BAGLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after breaking the side window of a Bagley police car, getting in and driving away with it. Shane Teigland, of Shevlin, Minn., is charged with felony theft of a firearm, first-degree DUI, fleeing a police officer and theft of a vehicle.
Two Detroit Lakes men hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake
Authorities in Otter Tail County say a 70-year-old Elbow Lake man might've suffered a medical emergency before he crashed his motorcycle Friday morning and died. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday near Vergas, Minnesota. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, a witness said the motorcycle was...
Man found dead in Lake Bemidji State Park
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in a Minnesota State Park. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The cabin was at 3401 State Park Road NE in Bemidji.
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
Grand Rapids man killed in Semi vs. Bicycle crash in Chanhassen
Authorities say a Grand Rapids, Minn. man has died in a Semi vs. Bicycle crash in Chanhassen, Minn. It happened Wednesday, July 27 at 1:49 pm . According the Minnesota State Patrol Report, the bicyclist crossed the intersection against the light on northbound Market Boulevard, when the semi struck him while traveling westbound on Highway 5.
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
