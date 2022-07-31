ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Photos: Disney Cruise Line launches ‘Wishes Set Sail’ initiative for local youth

WFTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wftv.com

travelnowsmart.com

Disney Vero Beach Reviews (DVC): Resort Details Revealed

The Disney Resort at Vero Beach lies along Florida’s exciting Atlantic Coast. It’s concerning 2 hrs southeast of the huge hotels as well as amusement park of Orlando’s world-famous Walt Disney World Resort. Disney’s Vero Beach is a fantastic choice for a pre- or post-cruise keep, as...
VERO BEACH, FL
thenextmiami.com

Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever

Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
MIAMI, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant features Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo is only on Tuesdays at Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant. It’s spicey and has a lot of great ingredients. Have you ever been to Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant in Sebastian, Florida? Let us know in the VIDEO comments!. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
ORLANDO, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Happening Now: Large fire in Micco

We’re on the scene where at a large fire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
MICCO, FL
click orlando

SpaceX targets evening Falcon 9 rocket launch Thursday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting Thursday evening to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Korean satellite. The launch is set for 7:03 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. News 6 will stream the launch live when it happens. [TRENDING: Become...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Guest’s Finger Cut Off While Riding Attraction, Report Says

A Universal Orlando Resort Guest allegedly suffered a major injury while riding a popular attraction. Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, as well as a popular water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay. While millions of...
ORLANDO, FL
vieravoice.com

East Coast Christian Center expects to open soon

The permanent home of East Coast Christian Center Viera is in the final phase of construction and is expected to open soon. It has been 15 months since the groundbreaking for the new building that sits at 3475 Viera Blvd, across from Manatee Elementary School. After first launching in 2012...
COCOA, FL
WESH

DeSantis announces Florida launching addiction care pilot program

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Wednesday morning in Brevard County focusing on fighting the opioid crisis. Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris and Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke were also in attendance. Before getting to...
FLORIDA STATE
orangeobserver.com

UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found

Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Flood warning in effect for Marion County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A flood warning is in effect until midnight for Marion County due to excessive rainfall. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Crews contain 50-acre Brevard County wildfire, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a Brevard County wildfire Wednesday afternoon that endangered several structures near Sebastian, according to the Florida Forest Service. Officials said that the wildfire — dubbed “Iris Fire” — spread approximately 50 acres near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive. The Florida Forest Service’s website...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
MELBOURNE, FL
vieravoice.com

Viera High School graduate continues to succeed long after ‘Shark Tank’

Viera High School graduate Ben Stern continues to successfully grow his company nohbo, six years after making a deal with Mark Cuban on NBC’s Shark Tank. Stern made news during his junior year when he appeared on the well-known reality television series “Shark Tank” alongside his grandmother to garner entrepreneurial support for nohbo, a material packaging startup company.
PALM BAY, FL

