Photos: Disney Cruise Line launches ‘Wishes Set Sail’ initiative for local youth

Disney Vero Beach Reviews (DVC): Resort Details Revealed
The Disney Resort at Vero Beach lies along Florida’s exciting Atlantic Coast. It’s concerning 2 hrs southeast of the huge hotels as well as amusement park of Orlando’s world-famous Walt Disney World Resort. Disney’s Vero Beach is a fantastic choice for a pre- or post-cruise keep, as...
Grand Opening Ceremony for New Arby’s Restaurant on Palm Bay Road Set Aug. 9
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – KBP Brands, one of the largest and fastest growing QSR franchisees in the country, announced its new Arby’s restaurant located at 748 Palm Bay Road will open on August 9 with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting and grand opening event.
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
Artemis 1 rocket launch: 100,000 people expected to watch launch at Kennedy Space Center; some hotels sold out
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Some 100,000 people are estimated to line the Space Coast later this month to watch the test launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon. Right now, the launch is expected to happen no earlier than the morning of Aug. 29, – and space fans are already prepared, as some hotels are already booked for the event.
Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant features Seafood Gumbo
Seafood Gumbo is only on Tuesdays at Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant. It’s spicey and has a lot of great ingredients. Have you ever been to Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant in Sebastian, Florida? Let us know in the VIDEO comments!. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter...
More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
Melbourne restaurant owner set to fly to space Thursday on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Blue Origin has scheduled a Thursday morning launch for its sixth New Shepard crewed mission, which will take Pineapples owner Steve Young and five companions soaring into space, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. The suborbital rocket-capsule’s NS-22 launch window opens at 9:30 a.m....
Happening Now: Large fire in Micco
We’re on the scene where at a large fire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
SpaceX targets evening Falcon 9 rocket launch Thursday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting Thursday evening to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Korean satellite. The launch is set for 7:03 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. News 6 will stream the launch live when it happens. [TRENDING: Become...
Universal Guest’s Finger Cut Off While Riding Attraction, Report Says
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest allegedly suffered a major injury while riding a popular attraction. Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, as well as a popular water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay. While millions of...
East Coast Christian Center expects to open soon
The permanent home of East Coast Christian Center Viera is in the final phase of construction and is expected to open soon. It has been 15 months since the groundbreaking for the new building that sits at 3475 Viera Blvd, across from Manatee Elementary School. After first launching in 2012...
DeSantis announces Florida launching addiction care pilot program
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Wednesday morning in Brevard County focusing on fighting the opioid crisis. Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris and Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke were also in attendance. Before getting to...
UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found
Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
New businesses have spiked in Florida since the COVID pandemic, new data shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many small businesses struggled to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic, new data shows it also caused an unexpected spike in Florida. Experts say the pandemic provided the perfect opportunity for people to reassess and take the plunge into entrepreneurship. According to data from the...
TIME-LAPSE: Wicked lightning show in Orlando Monday night
Late-night storms brought quite the lightning show, as well as torrential rain and gusty winds, to parts of Central Florida on Monday night. Here is a time-lapse video from our camera overlooking International Drive.
LIVE RADAR: Flood warning in effect for Marion County
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A flood warning is in effect until midnight for Marion County due to excessive rainfall. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain...
Crews contain 50-acre Brevard County wildfire, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a Brevard County wildfire Wednesday afternoon that endangered several structures near Sebastian, according to the Florida Forest Service. Officials said that the wildfire — dubbed “Iris Fire” — spread approximately 50 acres near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive. The Florida Forest Service’s website...
Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
Brevard County Animal Center Offering Free Adoptions for Month of August, Courtesy of Boniface Hiers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Animal Services is offering free adoptions on dogs and cats for the month of August after the contribution by Boniface Hiers Automotive Group. The offer includes spay/neuter, a microchip, current vaccinations, free medical insurance through Trupanion and a county tag ( with an...
Viera High School graduate continues to succeed long after ‘Shark Tank’
Viera High School graduate Ben Stern continues to successfully grow his company nohbo, six years after making a deal with Mark Cuban on NBC’s Shark Tank. Stern made news during his junior year when he appeared on the well-known reality television series “Shark Tank” alongside his grandmother to garner entrepreneurial support for nohbo, a material packaging startup company.
