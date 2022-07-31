ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU football: Transfer Malik Feaster completes 2022 recruiting class

By Kelvin Hunt
 3 days ago
chopchat.com

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Florida State quarterback target decommits from Purdue

The quarterback dominos did not fall in Florida State's favor last month. Longtime commitment Chris Parson elected to back off of his pledge on July 12. A few weeks later, four-star quarterback target Brock Glenn committed to Ohio State over the Seminoles. The decisions have the Seminoles re-evaluating their options...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hunter Osborne, 4-star 2023 DL from Alabama, announces SEC commitment

On Monday evening, the rich got richer. There were many schools interested in the 2023 4-star DL from Trussville, Alabama, but Hunter Osborne had his decision narrowed down to 4 schools, including Alabama. 247Sports had one Crystal Ball and that was to the Crimson Tide. With hats from the Crimson...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WCTV

Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rattler Nation has lost an icon. FAMU Hall of Famer and voice of the Rattler Sports Network, Michael Thomas, has died. FAMU’s Athletic Department announced the news Monday night. Thomas, a Tallahassee native, spent 30-plus years as a color analyst for FAMU sporting events. He...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022

Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony

On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WMBB

Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints GOP candidate Jeffery Moore as Gadsden Commissioner

Moore is a candidate for District 2 and now the Board’s sole Republican. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners. Moore, a Republican, fills a seat vacated by Chairman Anthony Viegbesie, a Democrat who retired last month. Viegbesie represented District 2, a Democratic-leaning seat that stretches from north Quincy to west Havana.
WALB 10

Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning. The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WJHG-TV

JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/02/22 at 6:05 p.m. According to JCSO officials, Autumn has been found safe. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Autumn Skye Hoffman. Hoffman reportedly left her home near Cypress on August 1st at...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
