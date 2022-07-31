ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California battles worst wildfire this year as flames scorch more than 51,000 acres

By Bradford Betz
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
www.foxnews.com

SFGate

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

California Battles Its Worst Wildfire of 2022 Across 51K Acres

A wildfire in California grew to the largest the state has seen all year, raging across more than 50,000 acres on Sunday and setting the new record just a week after another fire claimed the title. The McKinney Fire began on Friday in Klamath National Forest, a state park in Northern California, less than 15 miles from Oregon’s southern border. Its cause was not immediately apparent, with an investigation ongoing. But in less than 48 hours, nearly 2,000 people have been placed under immediate evacuation orders. Goosed by dry timber and blustery thunderstorms, the fire was zero percent contained on Sunday morning, with officials worried about further thunderstorms forecast in the week ahead. On Saturday, first responders raced to scoop 63 hikers off a threatened area of the Pacific Coast Trail that cuts through Klamath. A second, smaller blaze nearby was set off by dry lightning on Saturday, threatening the small town of Seiad, according to a forest service spokesperson. The two fires jeopardize a combined 400 structures, the spokesperson added.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nypressnews.com

Deadly California wildfire explodes in size

The McKinney fire in California has become the largest wildfire in the state this year. In only 48 hours, it grew to more than 55,000 acres. Some residents said they saw trees explode into flames. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 affordable weekend getaways in California

There is no doubt that California has a lot to offer. Los Angeles and its surroundings might be famous, but there are many other places that you can discover and that are far more interesting. If you want to travel to California and discover this amazing part of the country but don't know where to start your journey, I have put together a list of 5 affordable weekend getaways that you can add to your bucketlist. All of them are great options for longer stays, too. Here's what made it on the list.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jalopnik

These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen

Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
pcn-channel.com

Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes

For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
K99

How Did Colorado Become So Expensive? California Transplants

When it comes to the high prices of Colorado's real estate over the past decade or so, who's to blame? Many people will be quick to jump on Texas transplants, but they are wrong. What about California? Well, those that have firmly held the belief that those from the Golden State could be partially to blame can have their "I TOLD YOU SO" moment.
COLORADO STATE
Yana Bostongirl

Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US

According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
CALIFORNIA STATE
