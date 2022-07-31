SUV lost control, crashed into Detroit apartment early Sunday morning

www.clickondetroit.com
Detroit police shoot armed suspect on city's Southwest side
A man who pulled a gun out while being pursued by police was shot by officers in Detroit Tuesday night, authorities said.
Detroit parking dispute shooting: Police identify 2 people killed, reveal ages of 6 injured
DETROIT – Police revealed the identities of the two people who were killed in a shooting sparked by an argument over the way cars were parked for a birthday party in a Detroit neighborhood, as well as the ages of the six people who were injured. What happened. The...
Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
2-year-old girl, bystander injured in drive-by shooting in Southwest Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 2-year-old girl and a bystander were shot on Detroit’s southwest side Tuesday morning when someone opened fire from a vehicle, according to police. The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Witt and Lawndale Street intersection. Police said someone was shooting from a silver/gray Jeep at a vehicle traveling down Lawndale Street.
Detroit police shoot, critically injure man after he allegedly pulls gun during chase
A man was shot by police Tuesday night in southwest Detroit. Detroit Police Chief James White said officers were on “proactive patrol” when they identified a man known to them as a gang member about 9:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Annabelle Street. White said a chase ensued when officers attempted to stop...
Officer shoots man in Southwest Detroit after gun is produced during pursuit
Detroit Police Chief James White calls the actions of his officers “brave and heroic” after they’re forced to shoot a man who pulled out a gun during a pursuit.
Detroit police say officer shot man 3 times after he pulled out gun during foot chase
DETROIT – An officer shot a man three times during a foot chase after he pulled out a gun and pointed it toward officers, according to Detroit police. The shooting happened in the area of Annabelle Street, near Fort Street and Omaha Street on Tuesday night. Police said the man who was shot was a known gang member.
Detroit Police Officer Shoots Man Armed With Gun During Foot Chase, Authorities Say
(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police say a man who pulled out a gun during a foot chase Tuesday night is in critical condition after he was shot by an officer. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 in the area of Annabelle Street near Downing Street. Authorities say officers were in the area on “proactive patrol” after a 2-year-old girl and another bystander were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning. Police say the man is a known gang member. No other injuries were reported. Detroit Police Chief James White says officers attempted to stop the man, who then flees,...
Couple who disappeared outside Detroit apartment still missing 11 years later
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Randall Childs and Karen Young disappeared in Detroit on June 7, 2011. Eleven years later, the pair is still missing. Childs and Young were last seen around 11:30 p.m. the night of their disappearance. Childs had walked Young from a sixth floor unit at Robert III Apartments at 3901 Grand River Ave. near Rosa Parks downstairs.
Man Charged In Detroit Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 6
(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man accused of firing shots over a parking dispute, killing two people and injuring six others, is facing 20 charges. Prosecutors charged Winston Kirtley Jr., 36, with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building, and 10 counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned on Wednesday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. Winston Kirtley Jr. (credit: Detroit Police Department) At about 2:44 a.m. on July 31, Detroit police were called for a reported shooting in the 11600 block of Coyle Street, where they found multiple...
Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
Second person dies after 8 shot on Detroit's west side
The death toll in a Sunday shooting of eight people on Detroit's west side has risen to two, police confirmed Monday. "Sadly, a second person has now died," Jackson Vidaurri, public information manager for the Detroit Police Department, told the Free Press on Monday morning. ...
Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say. Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an...
2nd person dies after 8 shot during dispute over blocked driveway at Detroit party
DETROIT – A second person has died after eight people were shot in Detroit early Sunday morning, according to police. The shooting happened near Coyle Street and Plymouth Road on Detroit’s west side. Police said there was an argument about someone blocking a driveway during a party and a neighbor opened fire.
70-year-old struck, killed while crossing street in Oakland County
A 70-year-old Metro Detroit man was killed when he was hit by a car as he was crossing the street. At approximately 5:20 a.m. Sunday, police say that Andrew Golden of Waterford Township was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue.
Teens shot over weekend • Parking dispute leads to fatal shooting • What to know for Tuesday's election
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Witnesses heard gunshots and saw someone shooting from a black SUV before a teen boy was found dead on Detroit's west side. Police said the victim was killed around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway. He was found dead in the street.
Man accused of setting fire at vacant house that injured 8 Detroit firefighters
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege he set a fire that injured eight Detroit firefighters Thursday. Anthony Fields, 34, of Detroit is charged with eight counts of first-degree arson, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felony firearm in connection with the blaze on the east side. His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether.
Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Logan Murray was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday (Aug. 1) in the 17500 block of Oak Drive in Detroit. Police said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey sweat pants, and...
Teen boy found dead in street after shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen boy was shot to death Sunday evening on Detroit's west side. Police said the victim was found in the street near 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway, around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and saw someone...
3 drivers traveling above 110 mph in Metro Detroit arrested
Michigan State Police made three arrests involving high speed and reckless driving in Detroit Sunday night. The crackdown started on I-94 when MSP troopers first pulled over two Dodge Chargers that were caught weaving in and out of traffic.
