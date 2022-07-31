ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

SUV lost control, crashed into Detroit apartment early Sunday morning

 3 days ago
ClickOnDetroit.com

Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2-year-old girl, bystander injured in drive-by shooting in Southwest Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A 2-year-old girl and a bystander were shot on Detroit’s southwest side Tuesday morning when someone opened fire from a vehicle, according to police. The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Witt and Lawndale Street intersection. Police said someone was shooting from a silver/gray Jeep at a vehicle traveling down Lawndale Street.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Officer Shoots Man Armed With Gun During Foot Chase, Authorities Say

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police say a man who pulled out a gun during a foot chase Tuesday night is in critical condition after he was shot by an officer. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 in the area of Annabelle Street near Downing Street. Authorities say officers were in the area on “proactive patrol” after a 2-year-old girl and another bystander were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning. Police say the man is a known gang member. No other injuries were reported. Detroit Police Chief James White says officers attempted to stop the man, who then flees,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Couple who disappeared outside Detroit apartment still missing 11 years later

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Randall Childs and Karen Young disappeared in Detroit on June 7, 2011. Eleven years later, the pair is still missing. Childs and Young were last seen around 11:30 p.m. the night of their disappearance. Childs had walked Young from a sixth floor unit at Robert III Apartments at 3901 Grand River Ave. near Rosa Parks downstairs.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man Charged In Detroit Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 6

(CBS DETROIT) —  A Detroit man accused of firing shots over a parking dispute, killing two people and injuring six others, is facing 20 charges. Prosecutors charged Winston Kirtley Jr., 36, with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building, and 10 counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned on Wednesday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. Winston Kirtley Jr. (credit: Detroit Police Department) At about 2:44 a.m. on July 31, Detroit police were called for a reported shooting in the 11600 block of Coyle Street, where they found multiple...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of setting fire at vacant house that injured 8 Detroit firefighters

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege he set a fire that injured eight Detroit firefighters Thursday. Anthony Fields, 34, of Detroit is charged with eight counts of first-degree arson, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felony firearm in connection with the blaze on the east side. His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Logan Murray was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday (Aug. 1) in the 17500 block of Oak Drive in Detroit. Police said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey sweat pants, and...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen boy found dead in street after shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen boy was shot to death Sunday evening on Detroit's west side. Police said the victim was found in the street near 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway, around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and saw someone...
DETROIT, MI

