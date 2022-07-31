SUV lost control, crashed into Detroit apartment early Sunday morning

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police say a man who pulled out a gun during a foot chase Tuesday night is in critical condition after he was shot by an officer. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 in the area of Annabelle Street near Downing Street. Authorities say officers were in the area on “proactive patrol” after a 2-year-old girl and another bystander were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning. Police say the man is a known gang member. No other injuries were reported. Detroit Police Chief James White says officers attempted to stop the man, who then flees,...

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO