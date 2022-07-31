Newport Beach City Manager Update: Animal Shelter Update, Mayor’s Youth Council

www.newportbeachindy.com
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach police offer hiring bonuses, short-term overtime bump amid staffing gap
The Laguna Beach Police Department will join the numerous law enforcement agencies across the nation offering bonuses to new employees, following an uptick in on-duty injuries and employees poached by other agencies. Police officers and dispatchers who jump ship to Laguna Beach by Dec. 31 will receive a one-time $15,000...
irvineweekly.com
Irvine Approves New Framework For Great Park Development
On Tuesday, July 26, the Great Park Board voted 4-1 to approve a new framework plan for major enhancements, paving the way for new development across 300 acres of open space. The first phase of Irvine’s new Great Park framework includes sprawling botanical gardens, a veterans memorial park, a permanent amphitheater space, and long-awaited food and beverage options.
Battle Between Huntington Beach City Council and Elected Attorney Continues
Huntington Beach City Council and the elected city attorney are fighting over what may be the city’s most controversial ballot measure this year and what opinions from officials voters will be presented with. Councilman Erik Peterson called the ballot proposal a “power grab” by his colleagues, which asks voters...
Long Beach reveals its budget for the coming year; here are 5 key takeaways
Long Beach leaders unveiled a proposed $3.2 billion budget Tuesday that would add police officers, speed up the repair of city streets and invest in other city infrastructure, while also patching together one-time funds to fill a significant projected deficit. The post Long Beach reveals its budget for the coming year; here are 5 key takeaways appeared first on Long Beach Post.
San Clemente City Council to Consider Banning Abortions Within City Limits
San Clemente City Councilmembers are set to discuss making their city an abortion-free zone under a new resolution. The resolution states that San Clemente will be a “sanctuary for life,” and that the city council will “enforce this resolution by all means within its power and authority.”
localocnews.com
City of Hope opens the most advanced comprehensive cancer center in Orange County
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, California, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments. The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach native tapped to lead Chamber of Commerce
A third-generation Laguna Beach native has been named as the next president and CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, officials said Monday. Erin Slattery, who currently works as the Chamber’s events and marketing manager, succeded interim president and CEO Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold starting Aug. 1. “In a short...
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
More Orange County Cities Resist Calls to Switch to District Elections
Under the threats of costly lawsuits, elected officials in Orange County have increasingly found themselves forced to switch to district voting after various groups claimed current election systems disenfranchise minority voters. But this year, city council members in some of the county’s smaller cities like Cypress and Brea have pushed...
newsantaana.com
Councilman Hernandez’ scheme to allow the undocumented to vote in Santa Ana has been shelved
On Friday, a judge in San Francisco struck down a 2016 rule that allowed non-citizen parents to vote in that city’s school board elections, according to LAIST. The State Constitution invalidated the measure. The same thing happened in June in New York City. The question is why did Santa...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
newsantaana.com
Diapers and pull-ups urgently needed for children at the O.C. Village of Hope
Orange County, Calif. (August 2, 2022) – Orange County Rescue Mission has urgently announced an immense need for diapers of all sizes, boys and girls pull-up diapers (especially in sizes 3T-4T,), wet wipes, and diaper cream to last through the end of the year for the babies and young children living at Village of Hope, the Rescue Mission’s transitional living facility for homeless families in Orange County.
The City of Long Beach wants to do business with you
The City of Long Beach has launched "Long Beach Buys" a purchasing and contracts platform. Register today and start doing business with the City! The post The City of Long Beach wants to do business with you appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation
In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park. Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years The post Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation appeared first on KESQ.
westsidetoday.com
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant and unhoused veterans are pitching tents along Wilshire Blvd. Hear from a local advocate about what needs to be done to get our veterans off the street in this video…
Rowe: Funeral for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Desalination Half-Project
Since the California Coastal Commission denied its coastal development permit on May 12th for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Project, everyone now assumes “Poseidon is Dead in Orange County”. This funeral is to assert it really is dead, and perhaps should never have been alive in the first place. Poseidon started marketing its most-expensive, last-resort, project to Orange County in 1999, 23-years ago. From the beginning to its end, Poseidon was told repeatedly by essentially all wholesale and retail water managers and technical professionals in OC that their desal water was too expensive and not needed, as there are many other cheaper sources of water available to OC. That did not stop Poseidon, however, as it reportedly spent over $100 million trying to sell its desal plant and site, located 5 feet above sea level, about four blocks from the beach. How is that, since they did not build anything? Their basic problems are (1) the delusion their water was needed and (2) their sales job only presented half the project.
southocbeaches.com
Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday August 2 2022
Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday August 2 2022. Huntington Beach Surf City Nights is Tuesday’s in 2022. Surf City Nights features a Farmers Market and a Live Music Street Fair in Downtown Huntington Beach at 5:00pm-9:00pm. Surf City Nights is a Huntington Beach Free Family Friendly Event. Important...
beachcomber.news
Poll: Plain and Simple Fraud
On July 1 the Beachcomber published an article entitled CPCC Authority Gutted by Proposed Charter Amendment, which included an extremely critical analysis of the amendment by eight experts who found that the amendment recommended by City Manager Tom Modica completely neutered the Citizen Police Complaint Commission (CPCC). On July 29...
PLANetizen
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
localemagazine.com
5 Reasons We’re Dining at Las Brisas in Laguna Beach Before Summer Ends
Dine With Waterfront Views at this Historic OC Hotspot. Immerse yourself in contemporary elegance on stunning coastal cliffs at Las Brisas. With the salty breeze, panoramic Pacific views and sea-to-table cuisine, you’ll feel like you’re dining while on vacation. This iconic Laguna Beach gem has provided top-tier hospitality since 1979. Originally the Victor Hugo Inn, Las Brisas maintains Laguna Beach’s timeless charm in the Mexican Riviera-inspired space standing today. The vibrant menu harmonizes coastal specialties with Mexican traditions, including fresh tortillas! Las Brisas continues to create memorable experiences, and these are the top-five reasons why we’re headed there ASAP. Las Brisas Summer Menu.
