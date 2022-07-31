Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Bubba Wallace cut off a portion of the Indianapolis Road Course Sunday but didn't receive a penalty. It was a far different outcome from a year ago when he made a similar move and got penalized. The post Why Did NASCAR Not Penalize Bubba Wallace at Indianapolis for Shortcutting the Course After Punishing Him a Year Earlier for Making a Similar Move? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO