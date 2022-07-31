Effective: 2022-08-03 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Socorro; Torrance FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following counties, Lincoln, Socorro and Torrance. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 913 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms drifting west to northwest from near Corona to Willard and Gran Quivira. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen over parts of the area. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include The Gallinas Mountains, State Road 42 from Corona to Willard, and State Road 55 around Gran Quivira, - This includes the following highways Highway 60 near Mile Marker 220...and near Mile Marker 223. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SOCORRO COUNTY, NM ・ 32 MINUTES AGO