ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Don’t be alarmed! Jasper testing tornado sirens this week

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGY8E_0gzoxabd00

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — If you hear tornado sirens going off in Jasper this week, don’t be too alarmed! The police department says they’re conducting a monthly test of the sirens on Monday, August 1.

According to a media release, the testing will begin at 4 p.m. FEMA officials say tornado sirens have been effective in saving people’s lives in times of emergency.

Zipper Merge: Here’s when to use it

FEMA reports that over ten years ago, 161 lives in Joplin, Missouri were lost after an EF-5 tornado tore through the city. After the tragedy, the city agreed to replace the tornado sirens. In 2019, Mother Nature tested their tornado sirens with an EF-3 tornado. FEMA says not a single person died.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Damage cleanup begins following severe storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and near-70 mile per hour winds pummeled the city of Evansville, leaving a path of damage Monday evening. “Two of the grandkids were in the backyard and the sirens went off,” recalls Evansville resident Laura Cranford. “About that time, it flashed across the TV that possibility of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Residents deal with heat amid storm’s power outage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – First, residents dealt with damaging winds and power outages caused by recent severe weather in the Evansville-area. Compounding the issue nearly 48 hours later was the high heat and humidity as some residents remained in the dark. Evansville resident Randall Paskiewicz says he saw the trees blowing during the storm, then […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EVC EMA reports no serious injuries from storms

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville – Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency (EVC EMA) has announced that no serious injuries have been reported from last night’s storms. EVC EMA says from the windshield surveys and damage assessments it appears there was a straight line wind event east of Highway 41 near the Boeke Road […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

National Night Out cancelled in Posey County

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of residents watched in awe as storms barreled through the Tri-State last night, leaving damage and debris in its wake. Due to the severe weather, many events had to be put on hold. And in Cynthia, an event that was supposed to be held tonight has been canceled. The […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jasper, IN
Government
City
Jasper, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Missouri State
WTHI

211 Services open for storm damage

KNOX & DAVIESS COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana 211 services have been activated to help with storm damage. In the wake of flood damage throughout the Wabash Valley, this report feature is likely to help communities damaged. Residents in Knox and Daviess counties can now report any damage from recent...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTVW

Storms create problems throughout Evansville community

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — Storm damage rocked the tri-state area with Evansville being one of the hardest hit areas. Many people across Evansville are still without power with the Boeke Road corridor being one of the hardest hit areas and many were left without power. “We peaked last night...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Inspections complete on the Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — There will be no more inspections on the Twin Bridges — at least for now. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews finished up the work on Tuesday. Many people were surprised earlier last week when crews started work on the northbound bridge, which ended up causing many headaches and delays for […]
HENDERSON, KY
freedom929.com

12 TO 18 HOURS OF STORM ACTIVITY

(NEWTON/OLNEY) After the National Weather Service and other forecasters changed their weather outlook yesterday afternoon, a powerful storm system began moving into our downstate area counties at around 4:00. With gusty winds from 40 to 60 miles-per-hour, heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, and various sizes of hail, the storms rolled through the counties of Effingham, Jasper, Clay, Richland, Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, and White with the training effect lasting for nearly nine hours in most locations. Rain totals range from two to eight inches on average with some sites in Richland, Jasper, and other area counties getting from ten to twelve inches of rain. The National Weather Service issued 18 severe thunderstorm warnings from 4:00 yesterday afternoon to around 2:00 early this morning, all followed by at least 10 flood warnings, some of which are still in effect. There were and still are some power outages in the area with some trees uprooted and blown down, along with some wind and flood damage. However, at this point in time, no series injuries have been reported and no tornadic weather was included. The National Weather Service says that after a few more storms this morning and after a hot and humid day on tap tomorrow, we could see more of the same Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned to a NOAA weather alert radio for further weather information and developments.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville sets up spot for damaged trees and limbs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation has set up a drop off area for damaged trees and tree limbs. Officials say they will be accepting it from residents and property owners. The Evansville Police Department will have video surveillance in place to prevent people from dumping trash, officials say. Starting […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight storms cause road closures in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms from Monday night and Tuesday morning are causing several road closures. In Evansville, dispatch tells Eyewitness News Morgan Avenue is closed between Welworth Avenue and Theater Drive. Also closed is the intersection of Newburgh Road and Fuquay. Vann Avenue is also closed Tuesday morning between Lincoln and Bellemeade with several […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EFD investigating cause of motel fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews were called to the Arrowhead Motel after a report of a fire in one of the rooms. This happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Guests reported smoke in one of the rooms. Firefighters arrived and began searching for the source. They spent quite a bit of time on the roof, but […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gas leak causes evacuations in Newburgh neighborhood

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews were called out to a gas leak earlier today at the Williams Landing Subdivision in Newburgh. Officials tell us several homes in the area had to be evacuated. According to the Ohio Township Fire Department, the leak happened after construction equipment struck a gas line. The fire department says they […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Coal Mine Rd. in Gibson Co. closing for several hours

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say Coal Mine Road in Fort Branch will be closed Wednesday. That’s from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It’s happening between South Main Street and County Road 330 West. Deputies say no traffic of any...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As severe storms roll through the Tri-State, thousands of people have been left without power. Both Kentucky and Indiana have been impacted by the outrages. As of 6:00 a.m. , CenterPoint Energy reports over 20,00 members are effected by outages. At the same time, Kenergy says over 2,200 customers have been […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Broadband expansion project kicks off in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — County officials and Charter Communications kicked off a broadband connectivity project that will bring internet to rural areas in Gibson and Posey counties. A ribbon cutting was held today in Mount Vernon to celebrate. Congressman Larry Bucshon was there for the event. The fiber-optic network is expected to reach thousand of […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy