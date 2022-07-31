Garage destroyed in fire

www.foxbangor.com
Residents outraged by vehicle vandals
BANGOR — Residents of a Bangor apartment complex are demanding answers after multiple vehicles were found vandalized this past weekend. Brittany Black said she and her family were away from home when they were contacted to immediately check their cars. Black said after returning home she found her vehicle...
Victim & Passenger Identified in Tuesday Night Fatal Crash in Winslow
According to WABI TV 5, the driver and passenger in Tuesday's fatal crash in Winslow have been identified. WABI reports that the driver, 44-year-old Eric Drown, was driving the 2012 Jeep when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Drown died at the scene. Drown's passengers, a 13-year-old and...
Truck hits house
OLD TOWN- A vehicle in Old Town crushed the police departments radar trailer and then hit a house. According to to Deputy Chief Lee Miller, Old Town Police officers were called to 393 Stillwater Avenue at around 8:40 last night after a Silverado pick up truck reportedly hit a house.
WINSLOW, MAINE: One Person Killed, Another Injured in Tuesday Evening Crash
Summertime in Maine means warmer weather, more things for people to do and more vehicles on the state's roadways than at any other point of the entire year. Sadly, at least most years, that also means more fatal traffic crashes. According to WGME 13, there was another fatal crash that...
Woodland fire puts three homes at risk
BREWER — Firefighters were called to a woodland fire in Brewer shortly after 4 pm Monday. Brewer deputy fire chief Eric Tourtillotte says a neighbor called 911 to report the fire. Tourtillotte says the homeowner was not on the property at the time of the fire but they have been notified.
Hudson man hit by car last week dies
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Hudson man has passed away after being hit by a car last week. It happened on Route 221 in Hudson on the evening of July 27. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by a Hudson woman struck 65-year-old David York who stepped into the road.
New information on Winterport stabbing
WINTERPORT- There is new information about the stabbing that happened in Winterport . It happened at 215 Main Street on July 28.. According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, both people involved are 16 years old. The victim was initially taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies
BANGOR– A pedestrian hit by a car in Hudson last week has died from his injuries. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says David York,65, was struck on route 221 in Hudson just after 4:30 pm on July 27. He was taken by life flight to Northern Light Eastern...
Stolen BBQ smoker returns safe and sound to Bangor business owner
BANGOR, Maine — The owner of The Scotch Bonnet food truck in Bangor, Bethany Gregory, has been asking the public for any information that could lead to the safe return of her business’ stolen BBQ smoker. After about a month of social media pleas, someone reached out to...
2 arrested in burglaries across 3 counties
Ellsworth- Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries across three different counties. After an 8 month investigation officers from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police searched the home of Anthony Knights, 56, of Belfast on August 1. Inside the Patterson...
Two Belfast men arrested after searches turn up $200,000 worth of suspected stolen property
BANGOR, Maine — Approximately $200,000 in suspected stolen property was found at a Belfast residence on Monday. The eight-month investigation was conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and the Maine State Police following a series of more than a dozen burglaries in Hancock County, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ellsworth Police Department.
Man charged in incident that injured officer
BREWER- An Orono man is facing charges in connection with an incident that left a Brewer police officer injured. Richard May,25, is being charged with assaulting an officer and refusing to submit to arrest. Officers were called to the backside of the Brewer Walmart for a man in crisis on...
Top cops change badges, uniforms, and jobs
ROCKLAND, Maine — People in Knox County may be forgiven if they are confused by the names that go with two of the county’s top law enforcement positions. In the period of just a few weeks, Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll abruptly left his elected position to become the new police chief in Rockland. Then Carroll’s former chief deputy, Pat Polky, was sworn in as the new sheriff.
Police locate juvenile who escaped custody in Bangor area
UPDATE: Police say Devyn was located in Bangor Wednesday afternoon. Police in Bangor are searching for a 15-year-old girl who escaped from the custody of another department. Bangor Police said Wednesday the juvenile escaped custody Tuesday evening while in Bangor and is missing. The juvenile, Devyn Austin, is 5′ 3″...
Apartment Fire in Bangor
BANGOR– Fire damaged a unit at the Bangor Efficiency Apartments. Crews were called to 513 Hammond Street just before 1:30 this morning. Within minutes, firefighters had the fire knocked back and under control. The unit was vacant and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still...
High heat and humidity in full force on Thursday in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — We have had a little break from the high heat and humidity over the last couple of days in Maine, but it will all come raging back on Thursday. Heat advisories are posted for areas inland where the heat index could climb above 95 to 100 degrees. The advisory is from noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Hot temperatures like that could cause heat illnesses.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 247 calls for service for the period of July 26 to Aug. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,311 calls for service. Shale L. Maynard, 32, of Jefferson was issued a summons July 28 for Operating under the Influence, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Silver Alert issued for missing man
LONG A TOWNSHIP — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township. Libby was last seen walking into the woods off of Jo Mary Road around 12 a.m. Tuesday. According to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, Libby...
Resident at Bolduc Correctional Facility has died
PORTLAND, Maine — A resident at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren has died. Christopher Wilson, 49, of Troy, New York died Monday at about 3:25 p.m. according to a news release release issued Tuesday by the Maine Department of Corrections. Wilson's death was attended by medical personnel. The...
Mega-Mansion in Winslow, Maine Just Had a Price Reduction of Hundreds of Thousands!
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
