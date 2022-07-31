ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Riley breaks Aaron record, Braves sweep weekend

By Edgar Treiguts, WSB Radio
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkeXR_0gzox93N00
Braves' third baseman Austin Riley (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

It was his last at-bat of the month with a chance to break a franchise record held by none other than Hall of Fame legend Hank Aaron. Sunday afternoon in dramatic style, Austin Riley delivered to give the Braves a walk-off 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks at Truist Park – Atlanta earning a sweep of the series.

There was no score in the bottom of the 9th inning when Matt Olson got on base with a single. Facing former Brave Mark Melancon, Riley then ripped a double to the right-centerfield gap to chase home Olson.

Riley posted 26 extra-base hits for July to top Aaron’s mark of 25 (July 1961). That’s a new record for extra-base hits in any month in Braves’ history. Riley began Sunday trailing Aaron by one, but recorded doubles in the 2nd and 9th innings.

In the team picture, the Braves got a dominant performance from Max Fried who went seven scoreless innings on the mound. That matched Arizona’s Merrill Kelly, who also went seven scoreless before both teams’ bullpens took over.

The Braves are now a season-best 21 games over .500 at 62-41. Atlanta keeps pace with the Mets, who swept the Marlins over the weekend. New York’s NL East lead remains three games.

The Braves have Monday off before a two-game series against the Phillies at Truist Park Tuesday and Wednesday. Then it’s a big series in New York – five games between the Braves and Mets Thursday through Sunday.

There is also the MLB trading deadline that the baseball world is focused on – arriving 6 p.m. Tuesday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

This dark horse could help the St. Louis Cardinals at catcher in 2023

Julio Rodriguez, a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A team, could contribute behind the plate next year. When St. Louis Cardinals fans throw around “catcher of the future,” Ivan Herrera is usually the player they’re referring to. But Julio Rodriguez of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals is putting up a nice season at the plate and could squirm his way into the conversation for next year’s catching duties after Yadier Molina finally relinquishes the throne.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

Atlanta Braves extend Austin Riley with massive contract

The Atlanta Braves have signed star third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract, the most lucrative deal in team history and a surprise given he had three additional seasons under club control. The deal starts in 2023 and runs through the '32 season, and it includes a...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Josh Hader Blockbuster Trade News

The San Diego Padres are going all-in on winning a World Series this season. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're set to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader. In return, the Brewers are getting left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Attempting To Trade Former Pro Bowler

It was announced in May that Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones would be out for a considerable amount of time due to offseason shoulder surgery. Whenever Jones returns to the field, it may not be in a Falcons uniform. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, the Falcons have been...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Falcons Pro Bowl Trade Rumor

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly been ready to move on from linebacker Deion Jones. But according to one team insider, the Falcons have yet to find a team willing to deal for the former Pro Bowler. Per Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Atlanta will hold onto Jones for now, after...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani and Austin Riley headline Ben's updated MLB awards | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander gives us his National League MVP and Cy Young Award front-runners with Padres’ Joe Musgrove, Brewers’ Corbin Burnes, Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara, and Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley. Then, Ben breaks-down his American League MVP and Cy Young Awards front-runners with New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Chicago White Sox’s Dylan Cease, and Tampa Bat Rays’ Shane McClanahan.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Merrill Kelly
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Matt Olson
MLB

Nats acquire prospect Trey Harris from Braves for Adrianza

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals made their first move leading up to Tuesday's highly anticipated Trade Deadline just before noon ET on Monday by acquiring Braves outfield prospect Trey Harris for veteran utility player Ehire Adrianza. Harris was ranked as Atlanta’s No. 29 prospect by MLB Pipeline. The 26-year-old right-handed hitter...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Braves shuffle the bullpen following Jesse Chavez’s departure

Jackson has been recovering since being acquired from the Giants in exchange for cash or a PTBNL. He has shown enough in Gwinnett to warrant a chance or two in Atlanta before Raisel Iglesias arrives. The Braves have options with their roster spots. Adam Duvall has yet to be placed on the 60-Day IL, so they still have room for Yates, even after adding Odorizzi.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
41K+
Followers
84K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy