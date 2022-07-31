Hazard High School becomes drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations

www.wymt.com
Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A central Kentucky emergency service crammed an ambulance full of donations for Perry County flood survivors. Jessamine County EMS held a donation drive Tuesday at the Nicholasville Walmart where community members donated essential items like bottled water, paper towels, diapers and more. Workers dropped off those supplies at East Perry Elementary School Wednesday morning.
‘They have no access to food or water’: Kentucky National Guard delivers supplies to devastated EKY communities
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky National Guard continues to deliver supplies to hard-hit areas in Eastern Kentucky. “The damaged areas is beyond belief until you see it like we have seen it just now,” Senate President Robert Stivers said. Servicemen are busy running missions in Black Hawk...
Leaders to move flood victims from Wolfe County Schools shelters to West Liberty
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Leaders in Wolfe County are working to move displaced flood survivors to a new location after being housed at different schools in the count, but the district says it must get ready for the upcoming school year. Wolfe County students are supposed to come back...
Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was hit with devastating flooding last week which damaged many buildings throughout the area, but the destruction of one grocery store broke the hearts of many. The IGA located in Isom is the only full-service grocery store in the area. “That store has...
Floyd County restaurant working hard to rebuild, reopen, and help community
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, folks in the Garrett community, just like many other small communities across the region, saw swift and historic flooding that damaged many homes and businesses. Now, cleanup has begun in an effort to pick up the pieces. One business, The Garrett Fountain, has...
Perry County Board of Education pushes school start date to August 29
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Perry County Board of Education voted to delay the start of school until August 29. In a Facebook post, Jonathan Jett announced the delay and added the length of school days would increase from 378 minutes to 400 minutes. The change will...
AEP Foundation donating $100,000 to EKY flood relief
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power’s parent company, American Electric Power (AEP), is giving back to the region they serve following last week’s devastating flooding. On Wednesday, officials with the company announced the AEP Foundation will donate $100,000 to four organizations working to address the immediate needs of those affected by the event.
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
Floyd County schools push back start date
After historic flooding in Floyd County and other parts of eastern Kentucky, just weeks before many students were expected to return to school, start dates are being pushed back.
Operation BBQ Relief serving thousands of meals to eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - After flash floods destroyed many lives in southeastern Kentucky, families are finding that basic necessities such as showers, clean clothes, and hot meals are a luxury. One disaster relief group is set up in Hazard handing out thousands of hot meals to families across the region.
Lack of transportation impacts Perry Co. family after floods
A Perry County family who lost their car in last week's flooding says the lack of transportation is directly impacting their ability to recover.
Samaritan’s Purse helping Breathitt Co. flood victims, in need of volunteers
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many volunteers and organizations are throughout eastern Kentucky right now, helping the hundreds if not thousands of people in need there. One of those organizations is Samaritan’s Purse, which arrived in Breathitt County Monday night. Their relief efforts started Tuesday morning. Samaritan’s Purse is...
Food City partnering to organize flood relief efforts
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Food City, WYMT, and other media outlets are teaming up to organize a campaign to help with the devastation caused by the July 26th storms in Eastern Ky. In addition to WYMT, Food City is teaming up with WCYB-TV, Fox Tri-Cities, WJHL-TV, and ABC Tri-Cities to host a fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts.
Powell Co. funeral home offers free funeral services to families of flood victims
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A funeral home in Powell County is offering free funeral services to the families of flood victims. Grayson Funeral Home owner, Tim Grayson, told WYMT services will include pick up, embalming and preparing the body, casket, visitation services, transportation to the cemetery and grave digging.
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his first of several media briefings Tuesday morning about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky in Frankfort. You can watch that below:. The Governor will now travel to Pike, Floyd and Breathitt Counties to tour the...
Governor Beshear visits Breathitt County, talks FEMA and cooling stations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Breathitt County on Tuesday, the third stop on the Governor’s second tour of the region following last week’s disastrous floods, the first two being Floyd County and Pike County. Beshear was stunned by the damage found off Highway 15. “Just...
Kentucky Humane Society in need after intake of animals from flood-ravaged Eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Humane Society is in desperate need of supplies after taking in over 100 animals from flood-ravaged areas in Eastern Kentucky. Most of the animals were in the shelter before the flooding. They were transported out to make room for animals that were lost of injured in the July 26 storms.
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list. Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list. No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.
Knott County Judicial Center closed due to flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Judicial Center closed Thursday, July 28th, per the order of Knott County Chief Circuit Judge Kim Cornett Childers. Officials are closing the building due to historic flooding. The building will reopen once it is safe to do so. The Emergency Order includes...
