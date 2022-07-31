ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Hazard High School becomes drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations

By Alyssa Williams
wymt.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A central Kentucky emergency service crammed an ambulance full of donations for Perry County flood survivors. Jessamine County EMS held a donation drive Tuesday at the Nicholasville Walmart where community members donated essential items like bottled water, paper towels, diapers and more. Workers dropped off those supplies at East Perry Elementary School Wednesday morning.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was hit with devastating flooding last week which damaged many buildings throughout the area, but the destruction of one grocery store broke the hearts of many. The IGA located in Isom is the only full-service grocery store in the area. “That store has...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
California State
County
Perry County, KY
City
Hazard, KY
Perry County, KY
Education
City
California, KY
Hazard, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
Hazard, KY
Education
wymt.com

AEP Foundation donating $100,000 to EKY flood relief

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power’s parent company, American Electric Power (AEP), is giving back to the region they serve following last week’s devastating flooding. On Wednesday, officials with the company announced the AEP Foundation will donate $100,000 to four organizations working to address the immediate needs of those affected by the event.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Service#Highschool#The Hazard High School
wymt.com

Operation BBQ Relief serving thousands of meals to eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - After flash floods destroyed many lives in southeastern Kentucky, families are finding that basic necessities such as showers, clean clothes, and hot meals are a luxury. One disaster relief group is set up in Hazard handing out thousands of hot meals to families across the region.
HAZARD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wymt.com

Food City partnering to organize flood relief efforts

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Food City, WYMT, and other media outlets are teaming up to organize a campaign to help with the devastation caused by the July 26th storms in Eastern Ky. In addition to WYMT, Food City is teaming up with WCYB-TV, Fox Tri-Cities, WJHL-TV, and ABC Tri-Cities to host a fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Knott County Judicial Center closed due to flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Judicial Center closed Thursday, July 28th, per the order of Knott County Chief Circuit Judge Kim Cornett Childers. Officials are closing the building due to historic flooding. The building will reopen once it is safe to do so. The Emergency Order includes...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy