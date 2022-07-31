ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Summer heat: Will August bring records or relief?

By Jordan Bailey
KXAN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kxan.com

Comments / 2

Related
fox7austin.com

Triple digit streak continues but cooler temps possibly on the way

AUSTIN, Texas - Hotter times are ahead as the Dog Days of Summer roll on. The dome of high pressure is still dominating and putting a lid on the atmosphere, so we can't get any cooling showers. Instead, the triple-digit streak will climb to 18. It brings us closer to...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Atlantic Ocean#Texans#Central Texas#Noaa#Kxan
News Channel 25

Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
inforney.com

River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel

When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox7austin.com

Did You Know?: Effect of Saharan dust on 2022 hurricane season

AUSTIN, Texas - We've seen a relatively calm Atlantic hurricane season so far this year, and the reason behind that is all that Saharan dust. Things have been very active in the Eastern Pacific currently with two named storms: Hurricane Frank and Tropical Storm Georgette. However, that hasn't been the case in the Atlantic.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

Neighbors help neighbors as Smoke Rider Fire engulfs 600 acres of land

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The fire danger continues across Central Texas. Multiple wildfires sparked in the Austin area on Tuesday. The Smoke Rider Fire burned on the Hays/Blanco County line. The fire prompted evacuations and at last check, it is 600 acres and 10 percent contained. The wildfire started around noon on Tuesday.
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts

HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
HUTTO, TX
KXAN

Fire burns 96 acres in Bastrop County

Crews with Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1 from Red Rock began fighting the fire off Margarita Drive on Monday morning. That is just northwest of Texas 21 in far western Bastrop County near the Travis and Caldwell County lines.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy