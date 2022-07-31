Summer heat: Will August bring records or relief?

www.kxan.com
Related
fox7austin.com
Heat Advisory for much of Central Texas due dangerous heat, humidity
AUSTIN, Texas - A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Central Texas from 1 to 9 p.m. today. Dangerous heat and humidity are on the way with temperatures feeling like 105 to 110 for several hours. Your body will need help to stay cool. The other big weather...
Central Texas caves feeling the heat amid rapid development
There are more than 3,000 caves in Central Texas, and they are dealing with the heat just like the rest of us. In what will likely turn out to be the hottest summer on record, the caves are seeing an increase in visitors and a slow down in growth.
fox7austin.com
Triple digit streak continues but cooler temps possibly on the way
AUSTIN, Texas - Hotter times are ahead as the Dog Days of Summer roll on. The dome of high pressure is still dominating and putting a lid on the atmosphere, so we can't get any cooling showers. Instead, the triple-digit streak will climb to 18. It brings us closer to...
Austin hits 100° for 19th day in a row — the 4th longest streak ever
Temperature records have been falling left and right in Austin lately, and we're also climbing up the ranks in another metric.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Texas Has A Rain Forcefield, Study Shows
“We have also started to know that cities can change rainfall.”
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
High fire danger continues as crews battle multiple fires across Central Texas
High fire danger is expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday as crews across Central Texas are battling several large wildfires that broke out Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTOS: Local, state crews battle fires across Central Texas
In Central Texas, Travis County's Blue Bluff Fire, Blanco and Hays counties' Smoke Rider Fire and Gillepsie County's Big Sky Fire are at varying stages of containment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Texas state parks closing temporarily due to nearby wildfires
Two state parks in Central Texas are being shut down temporarily because of nearby wildfires.
Evacuation checklist: What to grab when evacuating
Whether it's a hurricane, wildfire or other natural disaster, it's important to be prepared if forced to evacuate.
News Channel 25
Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
inforney.com
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Did You Know?: Effect of Saharan dust on 2022 hurricane season
AUSTIN, Texas - We've seen a relatively calm Atlantic hurricane season so far this year, and the reason behind that is all that Saharan dust. Things have been very active in the Eastern Pacific currently with two named storms: Hurricane Frank and Tropical Storm Georgette. However, that hasn't been the case in the Atlantic.
CBS Austin
Lake levels bring questions forward about drought plans across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The triple-digit temperatures are sticking around this August, and so is stage one of Austin's drought contingency plan. As of August 1, Lake Travis is 53% full and Lake Buchanan is 65% full. "Hopefully we'll get some rains into September, and October to bring those lake...
Swimming suspended at Blue Hole Regional Park due to bacteria, bad visibility
According to the park's Facebook page, the swimming suspension will last from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15. However, city leaders warned they're unsure whether they'll have to outright cancel the remainder of the swimming season for the year.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
CBS Austin
Neighbors help neighbors as Smoke Rider Fire engulfs 600 acres of land
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The fire danger continues across Central Texas. Multiple wildfires sparked in the Austin area on Tuesday. The Smoke Rider Fire burned on the Hays/Blanco County line. The fire prompted evacuations and at last check, it is 600 acres and 10 percent contained. The wildfire started around noon on Tuesday.
fox7austin.com
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
Fire burns 96 acres in Bastrop County
Crews with Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1 from Red Rock began fighting the fire off Margarita Drive on Monday morning. That is just northwest of Texas 21 in far western Bastrop County near the Travis and Caldwell County lines.
Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas
Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN's viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here's what we know about those fires.
Comments / 2