Local Bakeries in Santa Barbara prepare for Fiesta

By Mina Wahab
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local bakeries in Santa Barbara are currently preparing for Fiesta.

Preparations include decorating pastries with vibrant colors, including red, green, and yellow frosting.

Dessert is something that sparks nostalgia for many Hispanic residents in Santa Barbara County, transporting dessert lovers like Sam Reynoso, back to their childhood.

“We would actually come here to this bakery when I was a little kid and we would get the polvorónes from over there. She [My Grandma] would always pour me a glass of milk we drink those and we would eat them and it was really good,” said La Bella Rosa cake baker Sam Reynoso.

Sam has fond memories of her grandmother taking her to pick up these pink sugary cookies called polvorónes from La Bella Rosa Bakery.

Now, life has come full circle for Sam, who loves baking cakes at this same bakery that will always hold a special place in her heart.

“When people come to town for Fiesta they always remember to come here to this bakery to get like conches, tres leches cakes, which is some of our really signature stuff,” said Reynoso.

The tradition of picking up desserts with loved ones continues with Carpinteria resident Emily Guzman.

“My mom just loves conchas and we just come here almost every Sunday to get them,” said Guzman.

Bakeries like La Bella Rosa Bakery help a lot of LatinX residents feel more at home.

“My grandma back in the day would make like different types of, like, tortillas and like homemade like muffins and cookies and stuff. So, like, it brings back home and like, really like supporting local bakeries and whatnot in the area,” said Gaitan.

La Bella Rosa Bakery will be preparing for Fiesta by decorating their pastries with vibrant colors including red, green, and yellow frosting.

They also will be setting up a tamale booth at De La Guerra Plaza this week.

Fiesta festivities are set to begin on Wednesday, at 11 am at Mercado De La Guerra. For more information about Fiesta visit sbfiesta.org

