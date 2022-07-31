ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRO BASEBALL: Voyagers shelled by Chukars, tied for second

By Lee Vernoy, Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago
If the Idaho Falls Chukars and Great Falls Voyagers have anything to say about it, the North Division pennant race for the second half of the Pioneer League season will not be a runaway.

But then again, neither was the first half.

Just 24 hours after the Voyagers handed the Chukars a 17-6 shellacking, the Idaho Falls entry not only called the bet, they raised ... and hammered the Voyagers 14-2 in the penultimate game of the six-game series Saturday night at Centene Stadium.

In this one-upmanship game of cat-and-mouse, Great Falls leads this set three games to two, and they lead the season series 7-4.

As far as the second-half standings, it's the Chukars who hold the one-game advantage over both the Voyagers and Missoula Paddleheads. Idaho Falls is 7-4, and Great Falls and Missoula are each 6-5.

Now, fasten your seat belts. The Voyagers and Paddleheads start a six-game set with three games at Allegiance Field Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, then three at Centene Stadium next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Chukars salted this game away with a five-run fourth inning, capped by a Jose Reyes three-run double. That only made it 9-2, but Chukars' starter Tom Walker (2-0) was wheeling and dealing over six innings of work: two earned runs, five hits, two walks, five Ks, and no chance.

"We had an unbelievable night last night, and they came out swinging tonight," Voyagers skipper Tommy Thompson said of the Chukars. "Everything we threw up there at them; good pitches, bad pitches ... they didn't miss any of them, they didn't foul them off, they barreled them up.

"We made a lot of good pitches that were hit hard; we just couldn't stop them. They were locked in tonight, just like we were last night. And when they're double-digits early, it's tough to come back."

Indeed. Idaho Falls feasted on Voyagers pitching, to the tune of 24 base hits. Four Chukars - Steve Barmakian, Hunter Hisky, Dusty Stroup and Eric Callahan combined to go 14-for-21 with seven RBI. Stroup and Callahan each led the way with four hits, with Callahan coming a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.

"They're a good team. I mean, we've played them good this year, and we still have our chance to win the series (Sunday), which is our goal," Thompson said. "But they're a good ball club. They had a great first half, they compete.

"They're just right behind Missoula as one of the really good teams in this league."

The Voyagers could only muster eight singles Saturday night, scoring just twice in the last of the third on safeties by Jake Malec and Riley Jepson.

Voyagers starter Andrew Garcia got hammered in 3 1/3 innings: 14 hits, nine earned, two strikeouts, no walks.

"Tomorrow is a big game for us," Thompson said of Sunday's matinee. "We win tomorrow, we win the series. Then we have a day off before we travel to Missoula on Tuesday.

"It would be nice to win tomorrow and gain a little momentum."

